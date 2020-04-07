Search

Advanced search

Annual Sarah Hammond fun run moves online to raise money for Barts Charity

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 April 2020

Lucy Singleton and Max Sharp were among those to take part in the Hammond Half Hour. Picture: Suzanne Sharp

Lucy Singleton and Max Sharp were among those to take part in the Hammond Half Hour. Picture: Suzanne Sharp

Suzanne Sharp

The family of a young woman who died in a road accident have moved their annual fundraising event online - raising £4,500 in the process.

The Sarah Hammond Memorial Fun Run, which usually takes place at Newham Leisure Centre, had to be cancelled for the first time in 23 years due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sarah, who was a founder member of East End Road Runners and worked at the leisure centre, died aged 24 in August 1997.

You may also want to watch:

On Sunday, April 5 the Hammond Half Hour saw participants complete 30 minutes of sporting activity in aid of Barts Charity, with pictures and videos being shared through Instagram.

Sarah’s sister Suzanne Sharp said: “The response to this year’s socially distanced Sarah Hammond fun run has been fantastic. So far we have raised £4,500, including gift aid, with donations still coming in.

“To support the NHS via Barts Charity at this difficult time has made us all feel very proud.”

The charity’s community and events manager Jenny Pearce added: “We’re blown away by the support of Sarah’s family and friends, who have raised a huge amount of money for us over the years. We’d like to thank everyone who took part in the socially distant fundraising.”

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Over forty firefighters tackle Beckton blaze as houses and sheds catch fire

London Fire Brigade are attending a blaze on Brandreth Road, Beckton which has engulfed two houses and a number of wooden sheds. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Council and MP condemn taxpayer-funded special school after police calls, escapes and ‘necrophilia book’ scandal

Ofsted inspectors returned to The Anderson School in Chigwell in March. Picture: Steve Hickey/NAS

Coronavirus: Newham Council approves more than £60m worth of council tax and business rates relief

Newham Council's cabinet chiefs have approved a range of measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ken Mears

Tributes to Plaistow-born Bond star Honor Blackman

Honor Blackman has died aged 94. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Police appeal to identify people in connection with Newham burglaries

If you recognise any of these people, contact police and use the following unique reference numbers: urn041747 (left), urn041982 (centre), urn034450 (right). Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Over forty firefighters tackle Beckton blaze as houses and sheds catch fire

London Fire Brigade are attending a blaze on Brandreth Road, Beckton which has engulfed two houses and a number of wooden sheds. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Council and MP condemn taxpayer-funded special school after police calls, escapes and ‘necrophilia book’ scandal

Ofsted inspectors returned to The Anderson School in Chigwell in March. Picture: Steve Hickey/NAS

Coronavirus: Newham Council approves more than £60m worth of council tax and business rates relief

Newham Council's cabinet chiefs have approved a range of measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ken Mears

Tributes to Plaistow-born Bond star Honor Blackman

Honor Blackman has died aged 94. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Police appeal to identify people in connection with Newham burglaries

If you recognise any of these people, contact police and use the following unique reference numbers: urn041747 (left), urn041982 (centre), urn034450 (right). Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Police officers outside St Thomas' Hospital in central London as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

FIFA approves extension of player contracts and movement of transfer windows

FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the Best FIFA Football Awards 2018 at the Royal Festival Hall, London. Picture: PA

Iconic image of Ben Stokes wins Wisden-MCC Photograph of the Year

Gareth Copley's iconic image of Ben Stokes won the Wisden-MCC Photograph of the Year for 2019

Former Spurs, Hammers striker Greaves in hospital

Jimmy Greaves

Annual Sarah Hammond fun run moves online to raise money for Barts Charity

Lucy Singleton and Max Sharp were among those to take part in the Hammond Half Hour. Picture: Suzanne Sharp
Drive 24