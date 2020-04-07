Annual Sarah Hammond fun run moves online to raise money for Barts Charity

Lucy Singleton and Max Sharp were among those to take part in the Hammond Half Hour. Picture: Suzanne Sharp Suzanne Sharp

The family of a young woman who died in a road accident have moved their annual fundraising event online - raising £4,500 in the process.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Sarah Hammond Memorial Fun Run, which usually takes place at Newham Leisure Centre, had to be cancelled for the first time in 23 years due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sarah, who was a founder member of East End Road Runners and worked at the leisure centre, died aged 24 in August 1997.

You may also want to watch:

On Sunday, April 5 the Hammond Half Hour saw participants complete 30 minutes of sporting activity in aid of Barts Charity, with pictures and videos being shared through Instagram.

Sarah’s sister Suzanne Sharp said: “The response to this year’s socially distanced Sarah Hammond fun run has been fantastic. So far we have raised £4,500, including gift aid, with donations still coming in.

“To support the NHS via Barts Charity at this difficult time has made us all feel very proud.”

The charity’s community and events manager Jenny Pearce added: “We’re blown away by the support of Sarah’s family and friends, who have raised a huge amount of money for us over the years. We’d like to thank everyone who took part in the socially distant fundraising.”