Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Runners set to remember young athlete

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 10 April 2019

Sarah Hammond. Picture: Family handout

Sarah Hammond. Picture: Family handout

Archant

Family and friends of a young woman killed in a road accident are set to remember her with an annual fun run.

The Sarah Hammond Memorial Fun Run is due to take place at Newham Leisure Centre on Sunday, April 14, with participants of all ages and abilities encouraged to join in with the 5km run.

Sarah, who was a founder member of East End Road Runners and worked at the leisure centre, died aged 24 in August 1997.

Sarah’s sister Suzanne Sharp said: “We will pay remember and pay tribute to Sarah, and all that she achieved in her short life, and to our much missed mum Marie Hammond who was at the heart of organising this event.

“My brother Tony Hammond and I are determined to continue their legacy of good work.”

The run will raise money for Hope’s Fund, which is supporting a young woman battling cancer.

Entry costs £5 for adults and £3 for children, with registration from 9.30am.

Most Read

Man killed in Manor Park ‘gun and knife’ attack

Police at the scene in Church Road, Manor Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Manor Park killing: Police hunting three men over ‘gun and knife’ attack

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was found with gunshot and stab injuries in Church Road, Manor Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Builder and butcher fined for fly-tipping in Newham

Fresh Meat Market butchers in East Ham. Picture: Newham Council

Council apologises to Plaistow pensioner with no internet after she was told to book waste collection online

Bee Macfarlane has accused the council of not making things easier for disabled people after she was told to go online to arrange a bulky waste collection when she can't see. Picture: KEN MEARS

Leaked list of suspected gang members ended up in hands of rivals

The unredacted version of the gangs matrix ended up in the hands of rival gang members. Picture: Katie Collins/PA

Most Read

Man killed in Manor Park ‘gun and knife’ attack

Police at the scene in Church Road, Manor Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Manor Park killing: Police hunting three men over ‘gun and knife’ attack

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was found with gunshot and stab injuries in Church Road, Manor Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Builder and butcher fined for fly-tipping in Newham

Fresh Meat Market butchers in East Ham. Picture: Newham Council

Council apologises to Plaistow pensioner with no internet after she was told to book waste collection online

Bee Macfarlane has accused the council of not making things easier for disabled people after she was told to go online to arrange a bulky waste collection when she can't see. Picture: KEN MEARS

Leaked list of suspected gang members ended up in hands of rivals

The unredacted version of the gangs matrix ended up in the hands of rival gang members. Picture: Katie Collins/PA

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Orient coach Edinburgh praised excellent display in Eastleigh win

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh issues instructions from the touchline against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Runners set to remember young athlete

Sarah Hammond. Picture: Family handout

Late Leyton Orient fight back sends them top of the National League

Leyton Orient youngster Josh Koroma celebrates after scoring the O's first goal at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

More than £2.9m payday for top officers at Newham Council

Kim Bromley-Derry, former chief executive of Newham Council. Picture: Andrew Baker

West Ham full-back springs to defence of his striker team-mate

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks looks on
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists