Runners set to remember young athlete

Sarah Hammond. Picture: Family handout Archant

Family and friends of a young woman killed in a road accident are set to remember her with an annual fun run.

The Sarah Hammond Memorial Fun Run is due to take place at Newham Leisure Centre on Sunday, April 14, with participants of all ages and abilities encouraged to join in with the 5km run.

Sarah, who was a founder member of East End Road Runners and worked at the leisure centre, died aged 24 in August 1997.

Sarah’s sister Suzanne Sharp said: “We will pay remember and pay tribute to Sarah, and all that she achieved in her short life, and to our much missed mum Marie Hammond who was at the heart of organising this event.

“My brother Tony Hammond and I are determined to continue their legacy of good work.”

The run will raise money for Hope’s Fund, which is supporting a young woman battling cancer.

Entry costs £5 for adults and £3 for children, with registration from 9.30am.