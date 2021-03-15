News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Women's safety: Vigil at Wanstead Flats and demand for action

Jon King

Published: 3:01 PM March 15, 2021   
woman at vigil

About 90 people gathered at Wanstead Flats on Saturday, March 13, to remember Sarah Everard. - Credit: Sylvie Belbouab

"Violence against women must never be swept under the carpet."

That's the message from one woman who attended a vigil at Wanstead Flats on Saturday, March 13, to remember Sarah Everard. 

people at vigil

The organisers said about 90 people were at the vigil. - Credit: Sylvie Belbouab

The organisers said about 90 people, most of whom were women, gathered at the socially distanced event following Sarah's death.

Wayne Couzens, a 48-year-old Met police officer, has been charged with her murder. He is due to reappear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, March 16.

sarah everard

Sarah Everard's body was found in woodland in Kent on Wednesday. - Credit: MPS

A minute's silence was observed at the vigil where women were urged to take their daily exercise on the Flats at 6pm in memory of the 33-year-old marketing executive.

sam strudwick

Sam Strudwick said violence against women must never be swept under the carpet. - Credit: Sylvie Belbouab

Sam Strudwick, who was at the event, said: "Sarah’s murder has caused outrage among women.

"About 90 women came at very short notice to remember Sarah and all women whose lives have been lost as a result of male violence. We came to bring our sadness and anger.

"Violence against women must never be swept under the carpet. Our voices will be heard."

Tamsin at the vigil

Tamsin said as a mum it is hard to raise confident, assertive daughters when also having to teach them to keep safe. - Credit: Sylvie Belbouab

Tamsin, who only gave her first name, said as a mum it is hard to raise confident, assertive daughters when also having to teach them to keep safe.

"It's not OK that in 2021 we have to balance raising confident daughters with teaching them to keep safe from men," she added.

people at vigil

Those who attended the vigil maintained social distancing. - Credit: Sylvie Belbouab

Sabia, who was at the vigil and only gave her first name, said the true scale of abuse and violence women face in their lives is unknown.

"It’s not taken seriously enough. It's unfair to ask women to behave differently. We have been self-policing ourselves from what we wear to how we behave and this shouldn't be the case.

"Women need to be taken seriously and equally represented. We are now part of an international movement. Women are now marching from India to Mexico," she said.

vigil attendee

A minute's silence was held to remember Sarah and a call made to women to take their daily exercise at Wanstead Flats at 6pm. - Credit: Sylvie Belbouab

Sam added that Sarah's death raised wider issues: "International Women’s Day was celebrated last Monday.

"Yet as women we still have to fight discrimination and sexual harassment at work and for equal pay.

"Women are not going away. We will defend our basic human rights."

Crime
Women's Safety
Newham News
Redbridge News




