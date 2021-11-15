Sadler's Wells theatre planned for Olympic Park

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park could soon host a new theatre - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

A new theatre is planned as part of the redevelopment of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The Sadler's Wells East venue would host 550 spectators and include a hip-hop academy for 16 to 19-year-olds.

It will be the new branch of the famous Sadler’s Wells Theatre in Islington.

The proposals also include a choreographic school, several rehearsal spaces for dancers and a bar open to the public.

The first hip-hop dance students are planned to enrol in 2024, with classes at Sadler’s Wells East also including rap, DJing and graffiti.

The theatre’s choreographic school will offer 13 students the chance to learn their craft in a two-year course.

As well as hip-hop performers and dancers, the UK’s first generation of Olympic break dancers will be able to use the theatre to train ahead of the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Sadler’s Wells East is one part of the £1.5 billion Stratford Waterfront development which also includes a new branch of the V&A Museum, UAL’s college of fashion, a new building for University College London and a BBC music studio.

