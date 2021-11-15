News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Sadler's Wells theatre planned for Olympic Park

Logo Icon

Alastair Lockhart, LDRS

Published: 6:30 PM November 15, 2021
The good weather draws the crowds out to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Easter Sunday

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park could soon host a new theatre - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

A new theatre is planned as part of the redevelopment of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The Sadler's Wells East venue would host 550 spectators and include a hip-hop academy for 16 to 19-year-olds.

It will be the new branch of the famous Sadler’s Wells Theatre in Islington. 

The proposals also include a choreographic school, several rehearsal spaces for dancers and a bar open to the public.

The first hip-hop dance students are planned to enrol in 2024, with classes at Sadler’s Wells East also including rap, DJing and graffiti.

The theatre’s choreographic school will offer 13 students the chance to learn their craft in a two-year course.

As well as hip-hop performers and dancers, the UK’s first generation of Olympic break dancers will be able to use the theatre to train ahead of the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Most Read

  1. 1 Three men jailed for violent disorder connected to Kayjon Lubin murder
  2. 2 A dog-lovers dream coming to the Royal Docks this weekend
  3. 3 Trio accused of Bow Lock murder were 'associates' of victim 'Aqil' Mahdi 
  1. 4 West Ham stars impress during World Cup qualifying clashes
  2. 5 Met defends e-scooter policing after 'disproportionate' black rider stops
  3. 6 Potential travel disruptions in central north and east London this week
  4. 7 Formula One race reportedly planned for Royal Docks
  5. 8 Historic pub in North Woolwich to reopen by Christmas after £175k revamp
  6. 9 Guilty: People convicted or jailed in east London in October
  7. 10 Four jailed after foiled cannabis factory break-in

Sadler’s Wells East is one part of the £1.5 billion Stratford Waterfront development which also includes a new branch of the V&A Museum, UAL’s college of fashion, a new building for University College London and a BBC music studio.

Sadler’s Wells were contacted for comment.

Theatre
Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
Stratford News
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fish and chips made the top 50! Niall Carson/PA Wire

Food and Drink

21 of the best places for fish and chips in east London

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Tower Hamlets murder charges

London Live

Three charged with murder of Camden man fatally stabbed near Bow Lock

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters and fire engines on the road outside Westfield Stratford City

London Live

Car destroyed in fire at Westfield Stratford City

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
New Cycas Hospitality centre next to London City Airport

Hotel opens alternative travel lounge as airport scheme stalls

Mike Brooke

person