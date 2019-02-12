Sadiq Khan visits council tenants in Upton Park

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan visited some of Newham’s council tenants to find out about their houses and the borough’s plan to build 1,000 new homes in the next three years.

He was joined by the mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz, for the visit to Florence Road, Upton Park, where seven three-bedroom homes were built just three years ago.

The pair, along with their deputy mayors James Murray and John Gray, visited the home of Kerry Ann Stubbs, who for seven years had been among the 28,000 households on the housing waiting list.

The family specifically requested a property suitable for eldest daughter Samantha, who uses a wheelchair.

As West Ham fans, the family were delighted to find out their new home was close to the club’s former stadium.

“We moved here in February and the club were here until the end of the season,” Kerry Ann said. “I sat here with the children watching the fireworks from the window.”

Further along the row of terraced houses live Noorjahan Bibi and Muhammed Kobir Uddin, who moved into their home with their four sons.

The couple had been on the waiting list for 14 years and told the two mayors they were pleased with their new home.

Mr Khan said: “Newham is like many boroughs which has tens of thousands of people on the council house waiting list, thousands in temporary accommodation, but not enough homes to go around.”

He explained that the draft local plan prevented building on metropolitan open land or green belt but could “increase the density through good quality design and build the homes we so desperately need”.

Last year, the borough was allocated more than £107 million from the Building Council Homes for Londoners grant fund - more than any other authority in the capital. This will help to fund the 1,000 new homes, with work on 227 of these due to begin next month.

Ms Fiaz confirmed that the “genuinely affordable” rate the council would be charging was at between 40 and 60 per cent of the market rate.

She descibed the visit as a “demonstration to the mayor of London that Newham can deliver”, adding: “I wanted Sadiq to come and see the scope and the scale of what we can do”.