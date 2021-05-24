Sadiq Khan opens Covid-19 memorial garden

Video

Published: 8:38 PM May 24, 2021

Sadiq Khan opens the London Blossom Garden, which is a living memorial to honour the efforts of key workers and mark the impact of Covid-19 on the capital. - Credit: PA

The mayor of London pledged to protect jobs at the opening of a garden to remember those who have died from Covid-19.

Sadiq Khan was speaking about Newham's recovery after cutting the ribbon at the London Blossom Garden at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Monday, May 24.

Sadiq Khan and Hilary McGrady from the National Trust join key workers to cut the ribbon. - Credit: PA

Mayor Khan pointed to a £32million London-wide fund to generate jobs in green, digital, creative, construction and health sectors.

"What we can't afford to have is the long-term unemployment which we had in the 1980s which led to a generation being written off," he said.

He also described extra government support for Newham - announced on May 24 - as "really important" in helping people self-isolate.

One reason the park was picked for the garden's location was because of how badly Newham suffered in the pandemic.

During the first wave, it had the highest infection rate per 100,000 people in the country, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Sadiq Khan opens the London Blossom Garden at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. - Credit: PA

The mayor of London explained how the pandemic had not only exposed differences in income, wealth and health, but made them worse.

Overcrowded, multi-generational homes and a high number of people with jobs in the gig economy - who can't afford not to work - meant Covid-19 had a disproportionate impact on deaths in Newham.

The opening ceremony saw sunny spells and showers. - Credit: PA

The borough has seen 784 deaths from the virus, with a total of 35,704 cases up to May 17. Across the capital, more than 19,000 people have died.

At the end of last year, there were 17,000 people in Newham on the government's furlough scheme, which is due to end in September.

Frontline workers joined the mayor at the opening ceremony, along with National Trust director general Hilary McGrady and the mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz. The event was hosted by Gardeners' World presenter Arit Anderson.

The garden is the first and flagship site in a series of National Trust blossom tree plantings across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

A total of 33 blossoming trees have been planted - one for each borough and the City of London.

Ms McGrady said: "This site will be here for local people – and as it grows and becomes more and more established, we hope it will become a familiar place for people to watch the seasons change and witness some of nature’s spectacle."

There was poetry by Jay Bernard and a performance of Stormzy's Blinded by your Grace from the London International Gospel Choir at the ceremony.

Mayor Khan also announced a bereavement support programme to help those experiencing loss and grief in London.