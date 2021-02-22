Man rescued from fire in North Woolwich tower block
- Credit: London Fire Brigade
A man was rescued from a ninth-floor flat after a fire broke out in a tower block in the early hours.
The brigade was called to Rymill Street in North Woolwich about 1.30am today (Monday, February 22).
Part of a four-roomed flat was damaged by the fire, which was under control an hour later.
Leading firefighter Nicholas Matthews, who was at the scene, said: “As we approached the building, firefighters saw smoke coming from the ninth floor.
“Crews quickly gained access and found a small fire in the front room of the flat.
“Firefighters rescued a man who was in the kitchen of the property and brought him to safety.
“Crews worked incredibly hard to bring the fire under control and stop it from spreading.”
There were no reports of any injuries.
Five fire engines and 35 crew members attended the scene.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the brigade and Met Police.