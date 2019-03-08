Search

Advanced search

Is it a bird? Yes, actually: Rufus the hawk joins park patrol

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 September 2019

Rufus the hawk at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: Rahil Ahmad

Rufus the hawk at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: Rahil Ahmad

RAHIL@RAHIL.CO.UK

One of Britain's most famous birds has a new job patrolling the skies of Stratford.

Rufus the hawk at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: Rahil AhmadRufus the hawk at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: Rahil Ahmad

Rufus the hawk, who will be familiar to tennis fans for chasing unwanted pigeons during the Wimbledon tennis tournament, will be flying around Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park once a fortnight.

The process, known as hawking, is an environmentally-friendly way to stop pest birds nesting where they shouldn't.

You may also want to watch:

Over time, Rufus' regular flights will mean visitors are likely to see fewer pigeons and gulls in the park, with his four foot wingspan and sharp talons scaring off the other birds.

Wayne Davis, Rufus' handler, said: "We're thrilled to bring Rufus to such a recognisable location as Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

"We've already bought him to the park so that he can familiarise himself with the area and we hope that visitors will enjoy spotting him more frequently as the months pass."

Most Read

New Forest Gate headteacher, 31, aims to inspire young women to aim for top jobs

Forest Gate Community School headteacher Thahmina Begum with pupils. Picture: Tom Barnes

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Newham

More than 30 robberies have taken place in this residential street since January 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

Man found suffering ‘lacerations to his face’ in East Ham

The intersection of Wellington Road and Barking Road, near where a man was found suffering facial injuries in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google street view,

‘Scammers gaining access to empty Newham homes by calling locksmiths to open door’

Newham based locksmith Mohammed Rashid. Picture: Mohammed Rashid

Dead man leaves contents of house to Canning Town homeless charity

Lorraine Tabone of Lola's Homeless support group. Picture: Kean Mears.

Most Read

New Forest Gate headteacher, 31, aims to inspire young women to aim for top jobs

Forest Gate Community School headteacher Thahmina Begum with pupils. Picture: Tom Barnes

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Newham

More than 30 robberies have taken place in this residential street since January 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

Man found suffering ‘lacerations to his face’ in East Ham

The intersection of Wellington Road and Barking Road, near where a man was found suffering facial injuries in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google street view,

‘Scammers gaining access to empty Newham homes by calling locksmiths to open door’

Newham based locksmith Mohammed Rashid. Picture: Mohammed Rashid

Dead man leaves contents of house to Canning Town homeless charity

Lorraine Tabone of Lola's Homeless support group. Picture: Kean Mears.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

ESL: Bengal and Redbridge draw, Ilford and Clapton suffer defeats

Action from Sporting Bengal's FA Vase tie with Wormley Rovers at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Is it a bird? Yes, actually: Rufus the hawk joins park patrol

Rufus the hawk at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: Rahil Ahmad

Opinion: Our new mental wealth programme

UEL's Andy Rees is developing students professional fitness.

Honours even as West Ham and Bournemouth are all square on the south coast

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

League Two: Leyton Orient 3 Port Vale 3

Josh Wright scored twice for Leyton Orient against Port Vale (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists