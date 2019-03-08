Is it a bird? Yes, actually: Rufus the hawk joins park patrol

Rufus the hawk at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: Rahil Ahmad RAHIL@RAHIL.CO.UK

One of Britain's most famous birds has a new job patrolling the skies of Stratford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rufus the hawk at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: Rahil Ahmad Rufus the hawk at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: Rahil Ahmad

Rufus the hawk, who will be familiar to tennis fans for chasing unwanted pigeons during the Wimbledon tennis tournament, will be flying around Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park once a fortnight.

The process, known as hawking, is an environmentally-friendly way to stop pest birds nesting where they shouldn't.

You may also want to watch:

Over time, Rufus' regular flights will mean visitors are likely to see fewer pigeons and gulls in the park, with his four foot wingspan and sharp talons scaring off the other birds.

Wayne Davis, Rufus' handler, said: "We're thrilled to bring Rufus to such a recognisable location as Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

"We've already bought him to the park so that he can familiarise himself with the area and we hope that visitors will enjoy spotting him more frequently as the months pass."