Appeal after guinea pig dies after being dumped in Forest Gate

The surviving guinea pig is under the care of the RSPCA. Pic: RSPCA Archant

The RSPCA is appealing for information after the death of a guinea pig that had been callously dumped in an alleyway on Forest Gate.

A van driver made the discovery after he spotted a blue wire cage upside down while he was working on Monday.

The cage contained two guinea pigs but sadly one was dead.

The surviving guinea pig is now recovering in the care of the RSPCA.

RSPCA inspector Samantha Durrant said: “These poor animals were left with no food or water in a tiny cage - we don’t know where they have come from but it sadly seems they had just been dumped and left to suffer.

“We would never condone dumping any animal, if you are struggling to cope with your pet there is help available. Sadly we do see animals abandoned far too regularly.

“We are grateful to the member of the public who was able to alert us to this situation so we can get the remaining guinea pig the help it needs.

If you recognise the surviving guinea pig please call the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.