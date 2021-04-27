Cat found dead with plastic bag tied around body in possible 'horrible act of cruelty' in East Ham
- Credit: RSPCA
A cat has been found dead with a plastic bag tied around its body in East Ham.
The male tabby and grey feline was found by a member of the public in Halley Road on Saturday, April 24 at about 8am.
Inspector Chris McGreal from the animal charity RSPCA is investigating the death.
He said: "It appears as though a white, plastic bag had been tied around the cat’s body.
"The bag was torn in places, possibly where he had tried to free himself. The vet believes the likely cause of death is asphyxiation."
You may also want to watch:
The cat wasn’t microchipped so the charity is hoping to find the owner.
Anyone who recognises him, or is missing a male tabby cat, should call the RSPCA.
Most Read
- 1 Man dead after second fatal Newham stabbing in days
- 2 Teenager charged and fourth arrested over fatal stabbing in Newham
- 3 Shotgun, counterfeit cash and money seized in Canning Town
- 4 Three teenagers arrested after boy, 16, found stabbed in East Village
- 5 Tributes paid to Fares Maatou, 14, stabbed to death in Canning Town
- 6 Man in hospital after 'acid attack' inside his home in Beckton
- 7 Police break up reported 'illegal rave' in Newham
- 8 Police name victim of Canning Town fatal stabbing
- 9 Shopkeepers talk trade after Newham high streets reopening
- 10 Call for calm as community rocked by two fatal stabbings in Newham
Mr McGreal said: "Our enquiries are ongoing so at this stage we don’t know whether this was a deliberate act of cruelty against the cat or an accident.
"However, it does appear as though the plastic bag has been tightly tied in a knot around the cat’s body which would suggest that this was deliberate.
"If so, this is a horrible act of cruelty and would have caused the cat a great deal of suffering so we’re keen to find out what happened to him."
Contact the appeal line on 0300 123 8018.