Published: 4:07 PM April 27, 2021

A cat has been found tied in a plastic bag in East Ham. - Credit: RSPCA

A cat has been found dead with a plastic bag tied around its body in East Ham.

The male tabby and grey feline was found by a member of the public in Halley Road on Saturday, April 24 at about 8am.

Inspector Chris McGreal from the animal charity RSPCA is investigating the death.

Th grey tabby was found by a member of the public in Halley Road. - Credit: RSPCA

He said: "It appears as though a white, plastic bag had been tied around the cat’s body.

"The bag was torn in places, possibly where he had tried to free himself. The vet believes the likely cause of death is asphyxiation."

The cat wasn’t microchipped so the charity is hoping to find the owner.

If you recognise the cat, call the RSPCA in confidence on 0300 123 8018. - Credit: RSPCA

Anyone who recognises him, or is missing a male tabby cat, should call the RSPCA.

Mr McGreal said: "Our enquiries are ongoing so at this stage we don’t know whether this was a deliberate act of cruelty against the cat or an accident.

"However, it does appear as though the plastic bag has been tightly tied in a knot around the cat’s body which would suggest that this was deliberate.

"If so, this is a horrible act of cruelty and would have caused the cat a great deal of suffering so we’re keen to find out what happened to him."

Contact the appeal line on 0300 123 8018.