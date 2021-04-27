News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Cat found dead with plastic bag tied around body in possible 'horrible act of cruelty' in East Ham

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 4:07 PM April 27, 2021   
dead cat

A cat has been found tied in a plastic bag in East Ham. - Credit: RSPCA

A cat has been found dead with a plastic bag tied around its body in East Ham.

The male tabby and grey feline was found by a member of the public in Halley Road on Saturday, April 24 at about 8am.

Inspector Chris McGreal from the animal charity RSPCA is investigating the death.

a dead cat with a plastic bag tied around it

Th grey tabby was found by a member of the public in Halley Road. - Credit: RSPCA

He said: "It appears as though a white, plastic bag had been tied around the cat’s body.

"The bag was torn in places, possibly where he had tried to free himself. The vet believes the likely cause of death is asphyxiation."

You may also want to watch:

The cat wasn’t microchipped so the charity is hoping to find the owner.

dead cat in plastic bag

If you recognise the cat, call the RSPCA in confidence on 0300 123 8018. - Credit: RSPCA

Anyone who recognises him, or is missing a male tabby cat, should call the RSPCA.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dead after second fatal Newham stabbing in days
  2. 2 Teenager charged and fourth arrested over fatal stabbing in Newham
  3. 3 Shotgun, counterfeit cash and money seized in Canning Town
  1. 4 Three teenagers arrested after boy, 16, found stabbed in East Village
  2. 5 Tributes paid to Fares Maatou, 14, stabbed to death in Canning Town
  3. 6 Man in hospital after 'acid attack' inside his home in Beckton
  4. 7 Police break up reported 'illegal rave' in Newham
  5. 8 Police name victim of Canning Town fatal stabbing
  6. 9 Shopkeepers talk trade after Newham high streets reopening
  7. 10 Call for calm as community rocked by two fatal stabbings in Newham

Mr McGreal said: "Our enquiries are ongoing so at this stage we don’t know whether this was a deliberate act of cruelty against the cat or an accident.

"However, it does appear as though the plastic bag has been tightly tied in a knot around the cat’s body which would suggest that this was deliberate.

"If so, this is a horrible act of cruelty and would have caused the cat a great deal of suffering so we’re keen to find out what happened to him."

Contact the appeal line on 0300 123 8018. 

Pets
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

police car blue lights

Knife Crime

Murder investigation launched after teenager fatally stabbed

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
stratford police station

Courts

Police officer to appear in court after death of man in East Ham

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
The NHS Nightingale facility at the Excel Centre, London, one of the seven mass vaccination centres

NHS

Second vaccination hub to open at Westfield Stratford City

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Justice for Sami banner unfurled outside police station

Knife Crime

Clapton Community FC members demand 'Justice for Sami'

Jon King

Author Picture Icon