Ready, set, go! Royal Docks to host Formula E races

Formula E cars outside the ExCeL. Picture: Formula E Formula E

Thousands of motorsport fans are set to descend on the Royal Docks next summer after the venue was selected to host two rounds of an elite racing series.

The proposed track, including a section inside the ExCeL. Picture: Formula E The proposed track, including a section inside the ExCeL. Picture: Formula E

Formula E - think Formula 1 but with electric cars - has announced it will be running on a unique 2.4km track that runs both around and through the ExCeL.

The two races, due to take place on July 25 and 26, 2020, are the first in a multi-year agreement.

ExCeL CEO Jeremy Rees said: “It’s an honour to welcome the world’s first ever indoor and outdoor race to ExCeL and the Royal Docks.

“We look forward to working closely with Formula E to showcase the versatility of our venue, creating a truly unique experience for teams, drivers and spectators.”

The 22-strong Formula E grid currently includes ex-Formula 1 racers Felipe Massa and Stoffel Vandoorne, as well as five British drivers.

The season finale of the first two rounds - in 2015 and 2016 - were held in Battersea Park, west London, but the series has not returned to the capital since. Other locations on the global calendar include New York, Paris and Hong Kong - where the 50th Formula E race is being staged this Sunday.

Series founder and CEO Alejandro Agag said: “I’m extremely excited to be bringing the ABB FIA Formula E Championship and electric racing back to the UK.

“Every motorsport series would love to host an event in London - this has been our desire for quite some time now and we’re delighted to have found a new home in the Royal Docks

“This race adds to a fantastic summer of sport as a world-class event we hope Londoners can be proud of.”

Ticket details will be announced nearer the time.