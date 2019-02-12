Ready, set, go! Royal Docks to host Formula E races
PUBLISHED: 10:20 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:20 05 March 2019
Formula E
Thousands of motorsport fans are set to descend on the Royal Docks next summer after the venue was selected to host two rounds of an elite racing series.
Formula E - think Formula 1 but with electric cars - has announced it will be running on a unique 2.4km track that runs both around and through the ExCeL.
The two races, due to take place on July 25 and 26, 2020, are the first in a multi-year agreement.
ExCeL CEO Jeremy Rees said: “It’s an honour to welcome the world’s first ever indoor and outdoor race to ExCeL and the Royal Docks.
“We look forward to working closely with Formula E to showcase the versatility of our venue, creating a truly unique experience for teams, drivers and spectators.”
The 22-strong Formula E grid currently includes ex-Formula 1 racers Felipe Massa and Stoffel Vandoorne, as well as five British drivers.
The season finale of the first two rounds - in 2015 and 2016 - were held in Battersea Park, west London, but the series has not returned to the capital since. Other locations on the global calendar include New York, Paris and Hong Kong - where the 50th Formula E race is being staged this Sunday.
Series founder and CEO Alejandro Agag said: “I’m extremely excited to be bringing the ABB FIA Formula E Championship and electric racing back to the UK.
“Every motorsport series would love to host an event in London - this has been our desire for quite some time now and we’re delighted to have found a new home in the Royal Docks
“This race adds to a fantastic summer of sport as a world-class event we hope Londoners can be proud of.”
Ticket details will be announced nearer the time.