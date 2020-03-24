School technician taking on London Marathon in memory of his childhood friend

Simon Sin and Vu Vo. Picture: RDA RDA

A school technician is set to take on the London Marathon in memory of his oldest friend.

Vu Vo, who works at the Royal Docks Academy, had never been into fitness but was inspired to take up the challenge following the death of his best friend, Simon Sin.

Vu said: “I was always that tomorrow guy; I will do it later or I’ll add that thing to my bucket list. But, tomorrow never seemed to be the right time and a lot of things never got done.”

But in 2018 things changed when Simon, 35, died.

He said: “I remember clearly being over at Simon’s house, my oldest and best friend since childhood. We were talking up things we would do, saying that in our lifetime we would run the London Marathon. We promised.

“However, tragically and suddenly within two weeks of this promise, Simon passed away from sudden cardiac arrest.”

The pair had been friends since the 1990s when they attended the Prince Regent Lane school together, with current pupils supporting Vu through his training.

They were set to join him on a Parkrun this month as part of his preparation, which involves a 16 week plan of running four or five times every week.

Vu said: “I’ve learnt to be more grateful, realising tomorrow isn’t always guaranteed.

“In memory of Simon, I’m honouring our promise to run the London Marathon.

“We should act in the now rather than waiting for things to fall into place as it may never happen.”

He will be raising money for the Cardiac Risk in the Young charity when he finally takes on the 26.2 mile challenge - with the event moved from next month until October 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“To be honest, I’m a bit anxious as it is totally out of my comfort zone,” Vu said. “Training has been harder than I had realised.

“I’ve wanted to quit on several of my long runs, but I’ve managed to keep inching forward.

“I’m determined to get to that finish line.”

To sponsor Vu, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/vuvo