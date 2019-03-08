Search

Fun for all the family at National Play Day celebration

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 August 2019

Youngsters enjoy arts and crafts activities. Picture: Melissa Page

Youngsters enjoy arts and crafts activities. Picture: Melissa Page

Melissa Page

Families enjoyed a day of fun in the Royal Docks as part of National Play Day.

A child gets creative with Lego. Picture: Melissa PageA child gets creative with Lego. Picture: Melissa Page

Thames Barrier Park hosted more than 30 different activites, from sports such as football, tennis and cricket to building blocks, mural painting and a soft play area.

The event, on Wednesday, August 7, was attended by more than 650 children who sampled paddle sports, boxing and a traversing wall.

Two girls have fun painting. Picture: Melissa PageTwo girls have fun painting. Picture: Melissa Page

It also featured a stage where talented Newham youngsters could perform, while a time capsule - due to be opened in 2069 - was buried, with children filming the occasion.

Kevin Jenkins, founder of charity Ambition Aspire Achieve who organised the event, said it was "a brilliant day for all concerned".

Boxing was one of many activities available. Picture: Melissa PageBoxing was one of many activities available. Picture: Melissa Page

He added that the event had been supported by Royal Docks Festival and Royal Docks Trust.

National Play Day, held every year on the first Wednesday in August, sees hundreds of community events held across the country to promote the importance of playing for children.

