Cycle hire scheme comes to Royal Docks

Brompton Bike Hire's chief executive Will Butler-Adams with Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz. Picture: Newham Council Newham Council

A cycle hire scheme has arrived in the Royal Docks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brompton Bike Hire has introduced a cycle dock next to The Crystal building, close to Royal Victoria DLR station.

A second docking station is set to be located near Royal Albert DLR station and Newham Council’s Newham Dockside offices.

You may also want to watch:

Each of the dockings station will hold eight bikes, and will add to Brompton’s network of bike stations, which includes Stratford, Canary Wharf and North Greenwich.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz said: “It’s great to see another exciting development for the Royal Docks, with the iconic Brompton bicycle coming to Newham.

“This is just the start for Brompton Bike Hire for residents, with more new hire docks set to be installed across the whole borough to encourage cycling and promote sustainable transport.”

Hire charges start at £3.50.