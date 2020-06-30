Cycle hire scheme comes to Royal Docks
PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 June 2020
Newham Council
A cycle hire scheme has arrived in the Royal Docks.
Brompton Bike Hire has introduced a cycle dock next to The Crystal building, close to Royal Victoria DLR station.
A second docking station is set to be located near Royal Albert DLR station and Newham Council’s Newham Dockside offices.
You may also want to watch:
Each of the dockings station will hold eight bikes, and will add to Brompton’s network of bike stations, which includes Stratford, Canary Wharf and North Greenwich.
Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz said: “It’s great to see another exciting development for the Royal Docks, with the iconic Brompton bicycle coming to Newham.
“This is just the start for Brompton Bike Hire for residents, with more new hire docks set to be installed across the whole borough to encourage cycling and promote sustainable transport.”
Hire charges start at £3.50.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.