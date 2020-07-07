Primary school and 1,800 homes planned in new Royal Docks development

Artist's impression of the new development. Picture: Ballymore/Glenn Howells Architects Ballymore/Glenn Howells Architects

A new primary school and leisure facilities could be built as part of a planned 1,800-home development in the Royal Docks.

Artist's impression of the new primary school. Picture: Ballymore/Glenn Howells Architects Artist's impression of the new primary school. Picture: Ballymore/Glenn Howells Architects

Developers Ballymore are consulting on early ideas for the riverside site, which is being referred to as Thames Road Quarter.

The homes would be a mixture of apartments, townhouses and family-sized dwellings, some of which will be designated as affordable housing with a portion reserved for those on the council’s social housing waiting list. The buildings would range in height from three to 18 storeys.

A Ballymore spokesperson said: “As we are at the early stage of design it is not possible to confirm the exact affordable offer.

“Affordable housing is largely funded by the private sale of new homes and so is dependent on the overall economics of the scheme.”

Artist's impression of the proposed Thames Road Quarter development. Picture: Ballymore/Glenn Howells Architects Artist's impression of the proposed Thames Road Quarter development. Picture: Ballymore/Glenn Howells Architects

Cafes, restaurants and a variety of recreational facilities such as a gym also feature in the proposals for the 6.1 hectare site, while it would also feature 160,000 sq ft of space for businesses and a new park.

There would be car parking space for around 450 vehicles, with the site within walking distance of several DLR stations including Custom House - which will eventually become part of the Elizabeth line.

The primary school, planned to open with two forms of entry per year, would be located on the Thames Road side of the site and provide capacity for 420 pupils, plus an additonal 60 in a nursery.

The land - between Thames Barrier Park and the Tate and Lyle factory - is currently being used as the Thames Road Industrial Estate, described as having buildings with “low intensity uses”, such as storage.

A Ballymore spokesperson explained that the site has been set aside in Newham’s local plan for residential-led mixed-use redevelopment as part of the phased release of industrial land.

Online discussions are taking place on Wednesday, July 8 and Thursday, July 9 between 6.30pm and 7.30pm, where people who live, work or regularly visit the area are invited to have their say.

A second round of consultations is due to take place later in the year, when it is hoped that people can view the plans at a public exhibition.

For more information and to register for either of the online events, visit thamesroad.commonplace.is