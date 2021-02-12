The club in Royal Docks making learning about history fun

Published: 5:00 PM February 12, 2021

Some of the guests at the Royal Docks History Club's 1920s-themed third anniversary party in January 2020. - Credit: Royal Docks History Club

As the Royal Docks marks 100 years, a club in the heart of the district is helping the community learn about and celebrate history.

The Royal Docks History Club was formed four years ago with the aim of making history fun and accessible for everybody.

The club, based at the Royal Docks Learning & Activity Centre (RDLAC) in Albert Road, has moved online during the pandemic, but it’s already making plans for when members can meet in person again.

The project was started by a group of friends who wanted to talk and learn more about history – whether it’s medieval queens and Henry VIII or the Great Stink – as well as research and celebrate local history.

Before the pandemic, the club held informal monthly meetings followed by a social dinner catered by the RDLAC community café.

You may also want to watch:

The meetings always consisted of two talks or presentations - one about local history and the other on something different, often bringing in guest speakers and experts in various fields - to help expand people’s interests and knowledge.

The club soon became popular with people in the area as well as attracting visitors from other parts of London and beyond.

Colleen Sullivan, who grew up in Royal Docks, describes the meetings as “lovely evenings spent with dear friends".

She said: “I’ve enjoyed each and every one of the meetings and you always learn something new. Historian Valery Alliez has a wealth of historic knowledge and I always enjoy her contributions.

“I particularly enjoyed the visit from Chris Ross, our East End poet, who entertained us with his wit and sincerity.”

Chris Ross, "The East End Poet", reading some of his rhymes at one of the club's meetings. - Credit: Royal Docks History Club

Journalist, historian and author of the Royal Docks: Forgotten Stories blog Colin Grainger added: “It shows that a special kind of community spirit and friendship has always and will always endure and exist in the ‘original’ island community is our part of east London.”

Topics explored at club events have included the Woolwich Ferry, the Brunel Tunnel, Royal Docks seamen memories, East End mysteries and ghost stories, Shakespeare’s Globe theatre, and curiosities about the history of food.

When asked for her favourites, Royal Docks resident Denise Woodhouse said there were many great talks to choose from.

“I have learnt so much about the history of this part of London,” she said. “The presentation about Finland in the Second World War proves that you can always discover more about even the most familiar topics.”

Club member Colin Grainger giving a talk on the 1953 Great Flood. - Credit: Royal Docks History Club

Newham Historical Society’s Melissa Ford agreed: "You hear the title of a talk and sometimes you think ‘oh I know all about that’, and then you attend the meeting and you come away with a bit more knowledge - it could simple be one or two sentences that you heard.”

The club believes its popularity reflects the commitment to making history fun. Events such as its 1920s themed third anniversary party are a good example.

Loraine Patterson, who has lived in the area all her life, said: "We particularly enjoyed the Tate & Lyle and the Christmas events, combining historical research on the origins of Christmas, the evolution of traditions and our Christmas memories.”

The club has continued to run activities and events online during the pandemic.

The club ran a Christmas history quiz over Zoom. - Credit: Royal Docks History Club

And it already has plans for when meetings resume.

Historian Graham David Hill, who was the opening speaker at the club’s inaugural meeting, will launch the first meeting back when Covid restrictions allow.

Mr Hill will give a talk about Roman gladiators, which will be followed by a special Royal Docks memories discussion to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the docks' completion, before a usual community dinner party.

History buffs Rose Geaney, Valery Alliez, Gareth Evans and Marieta Evans founded the club in January 2017, with support from RDLAC director Joy-Caron Canter and her team.

Rose Geaney and Valery Alliez were made honorary presidents of the Royal Docks History Club to commemorate its second anniversary. - Credit: Royal Docks History Club

Rose and Valery, who recently had her history-inspired fantasy novel published, were made honorary presidents to commemorate the club's second anniversary in 2019.

Visit the club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RoyalDocksHistoryClub for information about events as well as a video to commemorate the club's fourth birthday.