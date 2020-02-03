Search

Police make fourth arrest over fatal stabbing of Leshawn Williams in Royal Docks

PUBLISHED: 08:47 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:47 03 February 2020

Hanameel Street near the Royal Docks... quiet side turning where Leshawn Williams was stabbed on December 21. Picture: Google

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of Leshawn Williams.

The 27-year-old was arrested on Friday, January 31, taken into police custody and released on bail to a date in late February.

Leshawn, 29, was pronounced dead just after 2am on December 21 after police were called to Hanameel Street, Royal Docks following reports of a man being stabbed.

To date, detectives have charged three brothers with murder: Daniel Hyde, 31, Jerome Hyde, 38, both of Gatcombe Road, Silvertown, and Michael Hyde, 28, of Mistletoe Court, Swindon.

Anyone with information should call 020 8721 4961 or the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Or visit crimestoppers-uk.org

