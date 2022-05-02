News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Voting open for which Royal Docks buildings should be recognised in new project

Logo Icon

Greg McNeill-Moss

Published: 8:18 PM May 2, 2022
Kent Arms in Newham

The former Kent Arms was popular for LGBTQ parties in the 1960s - Credit: Newham Archives

The public are being invited to decide which buildings in London's Royal Docks should be commemorated with a digital plaque this May.

The Royal Docks Digital History Plaques project has asked people to vote on iconic buildings that were pillars of the community when the Docklands was a hub of international trade for Britain.

Included in the draw is the now-derelict Tate Institute, which used to be an entertainment and social venue for nearby factory workers through the 1800s, and the since-demolished Kent Arms, famous for hosting sailors, mods and Dockland-workers throughout the 1960s.

Other candidates include Woolwich Ferry; St. Mark’s Church; Clara’s and Dellamura’s shops; St John’s Church, which was bombed during the Blitz; the Railway Tavern (Cundy’s); Drew School, which opened in 1895; and North Woolwich station; the site of the Silvertown Explosion in 1917.

Royal Victoria Dock

The Royal Victoria Dock, London's first Royal Dock, opened in 1855 and was designed to accommodate large steam ships - Credit: Newham Archives

The initiative was thought up by the Royal Docks History Club (RDHC) and the most voted-for buildings will be showcased online with historical images and information about each location.

Royal Albert Dock

The Royal Albert Dock was completed in 1880, at a time when London had the most advanced dock system in the world - Credit: Museum of London

Project coordinator Marieta Evans hopes this will be the first step in getting physical plaques.

Once the largest port in the world, the Royal Docks were the first docklands with direct access to the British railway network and were key for industrial Britain.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Jailed: 9 east London offenders put behind bars in April
  2. 2 24 illegal e-scooters and bikes seized after Upton Park death
  3. 3 Leyton Orient should be 'extremely proud of academy' says Wellens
  1. 4 12 people charged following east London drugs bust
  2. 5 Which streets won £1,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery?
  3. 6 7 of the cheapest streets in each east London borough
  4. 7 Man charged with murder after victim found stabbed in own bedroom
  5. 8 Plaistow Police officer named following GBH accusations
  6. 9 Paper £20 and £50 notes to be withdrawn in six months
  7. 10 Man arrested by police probing fatal stabbing in Plaistow

Marieta believes people's stories are better understood if they have history as a reference.

She added: “I wanted to involve the public because the area does not belong to us, it belongs to everybody.”

The deadline to vote is May 24, with the winners revealed at the next Royal Docks History Club meeting on May 25. Vote at https://forms.office.com/r/PxynbEpFPg

Newham News

Don't Miss

The former headteacher of Plashet School Bushra Nasir

Education News

Pioneering ex-headteacher featured on reimagined Tube map

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
The two collided cars were found by police on Saturday (April 23)

London Live News

Two car collision causes damage in Canning Town

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Elliot Francique who was found suffering from stab wounds inside his home in Plaistow

London Live News

Police name man stabbed to death after attacker forced entry into his home

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Taco Bell is opening its 94th restaurant in Stratford

Stratford Centre

Opening: Taco Bell set to come to Stratford

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon