Newham Council seeks views on developing Royal Docks

Neighbours are being asked for their views on designs for the Royal Docks. Picture: Google Archant

Neighbours are being asked for their views on designs for the Royal Docks as its transformation from its industrial past gathers steam.

c. 1981, London’s Royal Docks. Containerisation and other technological changes led to the decline of the Docks c. 1981, London’s Royal Docks. Containerisation and other technological changes led to the decline of the Docks

When Silvertown Way and North Woolwich Road were first thought of they were designed to support the heavy industry operating in and around the area.

But families are fast outnumbering clerks and factory workers with new homes going up including the Royal Docks Corridor development the building of which is due to begin in 2022 and expected to take about two years to complete.

Graham Cox, Newham Council's highways, traffic and sustainable transport lead, said: "This is a really exciting opportunity for the people who live in this new and emerging neighbourhood to put their own stamp on their environment.

"We really want people to make suggestions and help us develop the area into somewhere where people come first."

The Royal Docks in about 1935. The Royal Docks in about 1935.

Improved access to DLR stations, a reliable bus service, more greenery, traffic calming measures and better pathways are among the council's priorities.

In the meantime, the local authority is making a number of improvements to address safety concerns including excessive road widths leading to high traffic volumes and vehicle speeds.

There are also issues with the number and location of pedestrian crossings.

Improvements include introducing a new zebra crossing, improving existing crossing points, installing speed warning signs and using road markings to redefine the road layout.

A Newham spokeswoman said: "The council wants to find out what the main issues are for people in the area and is inviting suggestions or ideas."

To submit views complete the online questionnaire pclconsult.co.uk/royaldockscorridor by Monday, December 16.

There will also be opportunities to join drop-in sessions to speak to a members of the council on Thursday, November 28, from 10am to 1pm at Britannia Village Hall in Evelyn Road.

A second session is on Wednesday, December 4 from 12pm to 3pm at Royal Docks Learning and Activity Centre in Albert Road.

A final meeting is scheduled for Monday, December 9 from 2pm to 5pm at Canning Town Library, Barking Road.

If you have any questions about the project email northwoolwichroad@newham.gov.uk