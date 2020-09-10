Royal Docks fashion charity volunteers make face coverings for key workers and the vulnerable

Blessing Alade models one of the Caramel Rock face coverings. Picture: Blessing Olorunninsola Archant

A fashion and creative arts education charity in Royal Docks is producing face coverings for key workers, community groups and vulnerable people during the pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jake Lawrence sews a face covering as part of the Caramel Rock initiative. Picture: Blessing Olorunninsola Jake Lawrence sews a face covering as part of the Caramel Rock initiative. Picture: Blessing Olorunninsola

Caramel Rock has so far distributed around 2,000 protective masks through the initiative, which is empowering a network of talented youth and their families to sew them.

Volunteers are gaining valuable experience in following patterns to a professional standard, as well as feelings of connection and pride from helping more vulnerable people in their community.

The masks are provided with detailed instructions on how to use them so that people can feel safer about coming out of isolation.

Caramel Rock founder and managing director Faith Johnson said: “As a long-time resident of Newham, it has been honour to lead this initiative and provide this vital resource to key workers and local communities and organisations.

“We recently have seen certain rules and regulations put in place as we transition from lockdown to a new normal.

You may also want to watch:

“With these new requirements there is a high demand for face masks, which some organisations have needed assistance to meet.

“This initiative has allowed us to play our part in helping our community and the national efforts in providing protective clothing.

“It has been amazing to collaborate and partner up with so many hard working and dedicated volunteers.”

The charity is dedicated to helping young people – especially those from ethnic minority backgrounds – to train in fashion and the creative arts.

Through the initiative, Caramel Rock has worked with charities including Community Links and East London Dance.

It has provided face masks to food banks and other groups in the borough as well as Metropolitan Police, River Church and many other organisations.

Ms Johnson added: “It is with great joy that we are able to serve and help those in need and we look forward to continuing our efforts to help people remain safe during this time.”

Caramel Rock offers courses in fashion design, garment making, sewing, Adobe programmes and other creative art subjects.