Consultation launches on plans to create framework for future developments

The framework will help shape development in the Royal Docks. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

What would you like to see from future developments in the Royal Docks and Beckton?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The latest phase of a project aiming to build a framework for proposed changes in the area has launched, with people who live, work or visit the area invited to get involved.

The Royal Docks and Beckton Riverside opportunity area planning framework is being prepared jointly by the Mayor of London, Transport for London and Newham Council, and will cover proposals for new homes, jobs, transport, infrastructure, and social and community uses.

The opportunity area runs from Star Lane DLR station through Canning Town, Custom House and the Royal Albert Dock, and also takes in North Woolwich, Silvertown and Beckton Riverside.

A first phase of consultation took place in the summer of 2019, with feedback from that being used to shape this second phase.

A spokesperson for the project said: “Every neighbourhood and place is different, therefore we have applied these themes to each and identified some key actions that could be applied to shape each neighbourhood.

“We would like your comments on both – the themes and also our actions for the neighbourhoods within the overall area.”

You may also want to watch:

The four themes the project has identified it would like to focus on are lively and healthy, connected and resilient, enabled and innovative and empowered and diverse.

When complete, the framework will help guide where new homes, jobs and infrastructure are built up to 2041, as well as inform future local plan policy reviews.

It may also be taken into account when deciding planning applications that fall within the opportunity area boundary.

Other concepts outlined include improving access to isolated communities, inclduing creating better walking and cycling routes, and reducing the exposure of people living in the area to air pollution.

New homes are also set to be located and designed to complement existing industrial activity and jobs.

A draft planning framework is set to go out for consultation next year, with a view to the final version being adopted in 2022.

The consultation is running until Friday, November 27.

For more information and to have your say, visit bit.ly/2IKKxE9