Rainbow created on Royal Albert Wharf bridge to thank NHS workers
PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 May 2020
Rob Harris/Bow Arts
This colourful rainbow has been installed on a bridge in the Royal Docks to thank NHS workers.
People living in the Royal Albert Wharf development were invited to collect packs to help cut almost 5,000 metres of ribbon in three days.
You may also want to watch:
They then came together in single household groups to install the ribbon on the central footbridge, working in socially distanced areas across two weekends.
The project was led by artist Andrew Morris of Studio Curiosity, who lives in the area, and supported by Bow Arts and Notting Hill Genesis.
He said: “I hope this provides the opportunity, as a community, to collectively show our gratitude to all the key workers and NHS staff.
“The process has reinforced the importance of considering our physical and mental health and wellbeing. It has also shown how a creative activity can bring value to the community during these unprecendented times.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.