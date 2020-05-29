Search

Rainbow created on Royal Albert Wharf bridge to thank NHS workers

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 May 2020

The rainbow bridge in Royal Albert Wharf. Picture: Rob Harris/Bow Arts

The rainbow bridge in Royal Albert Wharf. Picture: Rob Harris/Bow Arts

Rob Harris/Bow Arts

This colourful rainbow has been installed on a bridge in the Royal Docks to thank NHS workers.

People living in the Royal Albert Wharf development were invited to collect packs to help cut almost 5,000 metres of ribbon in three days.

They then came together in single household groups to install the ribbon on the central footbridge, working in socially distanced areas across two weekends.

The project was led by artist Andrew Morris of Studio Curiosity, who lives in the area, and supported by Bow Arts and Notting Hill Genesis.

He said: “I hope this provides the opportunity, as a community, to collectively show our gratitude to all the key workers and NHS staff.

“The process has reinforced the importance of considering our physical and mental health and wellbeing. It has also shown how a creative activity can bring value to the community during these unprecendented times.”

Victim of Upton Park fatal collision named as police appeal for help tracing Mercedes driver

Zahid Hussain from Plaistow was pronounced dead at the scene after the motorcycle he was on collided with a lamppost at the corner of Plashet Road and Lucas Avenue, Upton Park on April 18. Picture: MPS

Newham is 'central part' of government's Covid-19 outbreak plan for the capital

Newham Council is taking a lead role in London in feeding back on the government's testing and tracing plans. Picture: Ken Mears

Is Stratford's Maryland an American plant on the Newham map?

Maryland clocktower. Picture: Google

Tributes to 'dedicated' Forest Gate Met Police worker who died after testing positive for Covid-19

Ramesh Gunamal worked at Forest Gate police station for 12 years. He died on May 9 after testing positive for Covid-19. Picture: Courtesy of the family

Woman rescued by firefighters after falling 30ft onto Silvertown river bank

Emergency services work to rescue a woman who fell onto a river bank off Booth Road, Silvertown. Picture: LFB

