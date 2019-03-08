Donation helps Canning Town arts hub deliver children's programme

An arts and creative learning hub in Canning Town will be able to deliver a children's arts programme courtesy of a donation.

Through its community fund, developer Barratt London donates £1,000 per month to a charity or organisation working to improve the quality of life for people in the community.

Rosetta Arts, which provides courses, workshops and opportunities for the diverse communities in the area, will use its donation to deliver a 10-week art programme for up to 25 children.

It will reach children who show an aptitude for art and help them to improve and strengthen their emotional resilience.

In previous years, it has been heavily subsidised in order to reach a diverse range of people, including lower-income families.

Rosetta Arts chief executive Sanaz Amidi said: "We would like to thank Barratt London for their donation, which will support our arts programme."