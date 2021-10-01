Firefighters tackle storage yard blaze in Manor Park

Published: 9:49 AM October 1, 2021 Updated: 10:36 AM October 1, 2021

A man was checked over by paramedics after fire broke out at a storage yard in Manor Park yesterday (September 30). - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Firefighters were called to a fire at a storage yard in Manor Park yesterday (September 30).

Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters were called to the blaze at the back of a shop in Romford Road, Manor Park.

A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said: "A single-storey commercial refrigeration unit was destroyed by the flames.

"One man was checked over at the scene by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service."

The LFB was called at 4.04pm and the fire was under control by 5.25pm.

You may also want to watch:

Crews from Stratford, East Ham, Ilford and Leytonstone fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.