News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Firefighters tackle storage yard blaze in Manor Park

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 9:49 AM October 1, 2021    Updated: 10:36 AM October 1, 2021
stock image of firefighters

A man was checked over by paramedics after fire broke out at a storage yard in Manor Park yesterday (September 30). - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Firefighters were called to a fire at a storage yard in Manor Park yesterday (September 30).

Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters were called to the blaze at the back of a shop in Romford Road, Manor Park. 

A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said: "A single-storey commercial refrigeration unit was destroyed by the flames.

"One man was checked over at the scene by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service."

The LFB was called at 4.04pm and the fire was under control by 5.25pm.

You may also want to watch:

Crews from Stratford, East Ham, Ilford and Leytonstone fire stations were at the scene. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Most Read

  1. 1 Chippie Mother Hubbard's opening first London branch in Newham
  2. 2 Tom Hiddleston to appear as MCM Comic Con returns to ExCeL London in Royal Docks
  3. 3 TfL drops proposal to stop route 262 at Beckton Bus Station
  1. 4 Martin Peters laid to rest at West Ham's London Stadium
  2. 5 Up to 100 drivers thwarted in crackdown on car meets in Newham
  3. 6 Steven Fry stabbing: Man charged with murder appears in court
  4. 7 Police name Newham man fatally shot in Haringey
  5. 8 Steven Fry: Canning Town man to face court charged with murder
  6. 9 West Ham unveil Moore, Hurst and Peters statue at London Stadium
  7. 10 What's on in east London this weekend?
London Fire Brigade
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Old Bailey

Knife Crime

Steven Fry stabbing: Man charged with murder to appear at Old Bailey

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Green Lanes at the junction with West Green Road,

Gun crime

Man killed and two injured in triple shooting

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
vandome close scene

London Fire Brigade

Women rescued as flat destroyed in Custom House blaze

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Crossways street in Romford. 

East London's 10 prettiest streets to visit

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon