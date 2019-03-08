Search

Man stabbed in Romford Road

PUBLISHED: 18:58 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:58 28 March 2019

A 19-year-old man was stabbed in the Romford Road in the early hours of this morning. Picture: PAUL BENNETT

A man was stabbed in the Romford Road in the early hours of this morning.

Police and paramedics were called at about 12.50am following reports of the stabbing.

The 19-year-old victim was taken to hospital. His condition was not life threatening, a Met spokeswoman said.

Detectives have not made any arrests as yet but have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information should call 101 and use the reference 261/mar28

Most Read

Youngsters get ready to reclaim the Stratford Centre a year after death of Beniamin Pieknyi

Beniamin Pieknyi was stabbed to death at the Stratford Centre. Picture: MPS

Mayor slams “dangerous” right to buy as extent of council house sell-ons revealed

Hundreds of former council homes in the borough have been re-sold by private owners. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Archive

This isn’t Germany! Plane from London City Airport mistakenly flown to wrong country

The flight took off from London City Airport. Picture: Ken Mears

Inspectors find ‘significant deterioration’ in children’s services

Newham Council's children's services have been branded inadequate by Ofsted. Picture: Ken Mears

Plans for 21,500-capacity entertainment venue in Stratford are submitted

CGI of the proposed MSG Sphere. Picture: MSG

