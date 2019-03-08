Man stabbed in Romford Road
PUBLISHED: 18:58 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:58 28 March 2019
Archant
A man was stabbed in the Romford Road in the early hours of this morning.
Police and paramedics were called at about 12.50am following reports of the stabbing.
The 19-year-old victim was taken to hospital. His condition was not life threatening, a Met spokeswoman said.
Detectives have not made any arrests as yet but have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Anyone with information should call 101 and use the reference 261/mar28