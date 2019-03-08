Man stabbed in Romford Road

A man was stabbed in the Romford Road in the early hours of this morning.

Police and paramedics were called at about 12.50am following reports of the stabbing.

The 19-year-old victim was taken to hospital. His condition was not life threatening, a Met spokeswoman said.

Detectives have not made any arrests as yet but have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information should call 101 and use the reference 261/mar28