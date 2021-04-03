Roof of flat above Manor Park shop partially collapses

Published: 2:34 PM April 3, 2021

Emergency services rushed to the partial collapse of a roof in Manor Park this week.

London Fire Brigade (LFB), London Ambulance Service (LAS), and the Met Police were called to a building on Romford Road at about 1pm on March 31.

They found the roof of the two-storey building - which is used by a shop on the ground floor and flats above - had partially collapsed into a loft space.

A 25 metre cordon was set up as a precaution.

Firefighters searched the building and used an aerial ladder to scan the exterior from above.

LAS sent a medic in a car and a hazardous area response team, but they were later stood down because nobody was either injured in the incident or needed to be taken to hospital.

The incident was over by about 2.15pm.

A spokesperson from the Met Police said: "There have been no reported injuries as a result of the incident and all occupants have been evacuated."