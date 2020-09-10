Man, 27, arrested on suspicion of assault and robbery after being tasered in Stratford

A man was tasered by police following an attack on a woman in Stratford.

The 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault and robbery following the attack in Romford Road on Wednesday, September 9.

A Met spokesperson said: “The woman who was assaulted suffered minor injuries and didn’t require hospital treatment.”

The police were called to reports of a man assaulting a woman and damaging a vehicle at 1.29am.

Officers deployed the taser after he resisted arrest.

The suspect was taken into custody and bailed until the beginning of October.