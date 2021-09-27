Fire damages house in East Ham

Published: 4:58 PM September 27, 2021

Crews from Barking, Whitechapel, Plaistow and East Ham fire stations were at the scene. - Credit: LFB

A fire has damaged two floors of a home in East Ham.

Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters were called to the mid-terrace house in Roman Road at 2.09pm today (September 27).

The London Fire Brigade was called to Roman Road earlier this afternoon (September 27). - Credit: Google

Part of the ground and first floors were damaged in the blaze, but no-one was injured, according to the London Fire Brigade (LFB).

The flames were under control by 2.49pm with crews from Barking, Whitechapel, Plaistow and East Ham fire stations attending the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.