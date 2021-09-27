Fire damages house in East Ham
Published: 4:58 PM September 27, 2021
- Credit: LFB
A fire has damaged two floors of a home in East Ham.
Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters were called to the mid-terrace house in Roman Road at 2.09pm today (September 27).
Part of the ground and first floors were damaged in the blaze, but no-one was injured, according to the London Fire Brigade (LFB).
The flames were under control by 2.49pm with crews from Barking, Whitechapel, Plaistow and East Ham fire stations attending the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.