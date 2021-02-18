Mayor 'seeking a guarantee' over hotel quarantine in Newham

Published: 4:35 PM February 18, 2021

Newham’s Mayor is seeking assurances about quarantine hotels after it was confirmed travellers flying from high-risk countries can land in the borough.

London City Airport (LCA) in the Royal Docks is one of five airports where people requiring hotel quarantine are allowed to enter England.

Anyone entering the UK needs to either self-isolate at home or, if they come from a “red list” country, stay in a government-approved quarantine hotel.

They also have to take Covid tests during their quarantine period.

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said: “I am seeking a guarantee from the government that Newham residents are not at risk from any failure to organise quarantine properly.

“I will continue to push the government hard to make sure they have the right plans in place to ensure that those arriving through LCA and into a quarantine hotel will not come into contact with residents until they are known to be virus-free.”

Ms Fiaz added she wanted staff at the airport and hotel, many of whom live in the borough, to be given the best protective clothing available.