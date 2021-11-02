News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Opinion

'We all know the climate emergency is a reality'

Logo Icon

Rokhsana Fiaz, Newham mayor

Published: 4:45 PM November 2, 2021
Prime minister Boris Johnson (left) and Sir David Attenborough at the launch of the next COP26 UN Cl

Boris Johnson and Sir David Attenborough at the launch of COP26 - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties taking place in Glasgow, has kicked off with the start of the World Leaders Summit.

They’ll be making a cacophony of noise about their commitment to averting the climate crisis and its impending disaster and are responsible for 80 per cent of the world’s carbon emissions - and that includes the United Kingdom.

Even the UK prime minister has cast doubt on the success of COP26 already, following the meeting of G20 Leaders over the weekend - suggesting it risks failing.

We all know that time is running out, and that we are at ‘one minute to midnight’, that’s why we need them to show urgency in global leadership and action to achieve the 2015 Paris Agreement, limiting global temperature rising to 1.5 degree through credible Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

Despite what global leaders say, the United Nations has said that their current NDC pledges will result in a catastrophic rise in temperature of some 2.7 degrees which is why we need more radical action from them now - with trillions amounts of money needed.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz.

Rokhsana Fiaz has pledged to achieve zero emissions in council operations by 2030 and in the borough by 2045 - Credit: Ken Mears

We all know the climate emergency is a reality. Back in July, Newham Hospital and Pudding Mill Lane DLR station flooded.

You may also want to watch:

That’s why here at the council, we have been determined to play our part since we declared a climate emergency back in 2019, with a credible action plan and soon the council’s first ever Green Budget.

Over the next two weeks, we’ll be putting forward to the government a series of additional actions we want to implement locally - based on what we are already doing as well as some innovations, and a demand for the money they should already be giving us to address the climate and health emergency impacting our people and the planet.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man, 29, rushed to hospital after Barking Road stabbing in Newham
  2. 2 Guilty: People convicted or jailed in east London in October
  3. 3 Girl, 14, missing from East Ham
  1. 4 Murder accused denied bail after Newham man killed in Haringey shooting
  2. 5 Sewage and litter pours into canal at Stratford
  3. 6 Firefighters tackle Beckton supermarket blaze
  4. 7 Where to enjoy firework displays for bonfire night 2021
  5. 8 'Self-heating of towels' causes Stratford laundry shop blaze
  6. 9 "Despicable" officers admit sharing photos of sisters murdered in Kingsbury
  7. 10 Appeal after 'minicab damaged, driver racially abused' in Stratford

Leading by example is important, that’s why earlier this month, I signed the UK100 agreement which is the most ambitious plan for local government, pledging to achieve zero emissions in council operations by 2030 and in the borough by 2045.

You can keep up with the Newham case for action on the climate emergency on our dedicated webpage during the next crucial two weeks, which will also include actions all of us can take on an individual level as we go about our daily lives and in our neighbourhoods.

As your mayor, I will always fight for what Newham and our people need now and in the future.

Climate Emergency
Newham Council
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

One of the open-air terraces at The Gantry.

Luxury hotel with artisan food market and rooftop bar to open in Stratford

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
a model holds a knife

Knife Crime

Mapped: Possession of weapons across east London

Daniel Gayne

person
car meet

Video

Neighbour reports antisocial car meets around ABBA Arena building site

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Johal Rathour, 18, is described as 5ft 8ins tall, with black curly hair and a beard.

Metropolitan Police

Driver, 18, wanted for driving wrong way through Blackwall Tunnel

Daniel Gayne

person