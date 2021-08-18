From the Town Hall: We will support Afghan refugees
Rokhsana Fiaz, Newham mayor
Published: 8:45 AM August 18, 2021
Like all of us, I am horrified to see the events unfolding in Afghanistan and my heart goes out to the people of Afghanistan, especially the women who will suffer the loss of many of the freedoms that we all take for granted.
I know that if I lived in Afghanistan I would be one of the first people the Taliban would target for persecution because of who I am.
I am calling upon the UK government to do all they can to help as many people as they can. In Newham we stand ready to work with the government to support the resettlement of humanitarian refugees with the right financial support from central government.