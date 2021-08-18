News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
From the Town Hall: We will support Afghan refugees

Rokhsana Fiaz, Newham mayor

Published: 8:45 AM August 18, 2021   
At RAF Brize Norton British troops are racing against time to get UK nationals and local allies out of Afghanistan - Credit: PA

Like all of us, I am horrified to see the events unfolding in Afghanistan and my heart goes out to the people of Afghanistan, especially the women who will suffer the loss of many of the freedoms that we all take for granted.

Rokhsana Fiaz is calling on the government to support resettlement of humanitarian refugees from Afghanistan - Credit: Ken Mears

I know that if I lived in Afghanistan I would be one of the first people the Taliban would target for persecution because of who I am.

I am calling upon the UK government to do all they can to help as many people as they can. In Newham we stand ready to work with the government to support the resettlement of humanitarian refugees with the right financial support from central government.

Logo Icon
