Newham mayor and MP to speak at International Women’s Day rally in Stratford

Newham Stand Up To Racism contingent at a Free Tommy Robinson counter-demonstration. Picture: Newham SUTR Newham SUTR

The borough’s MP and mayor are due to speak at a rally to mark International Women’s Day.

West Ham MP Lyn Brown and Newham mayor, Rokhsana Fiaz, are among the line up at the event which is open to the public and takes place at St John’s Church in the Broadway, Stratford.

The evening will be hosted by anti-racism campaigners from the Newham branch of Stand Up To Racism.

Group member, Miriam Scharf, said: “The rise in racism and racist attacks being fuelled by the likes of Tommy Robinson and politicians eager to blame minorities, immigrants and refugees, shows the need to build a movement against these voices of hatred and division.

“Our MP, mayor and women community activists show the lead at this Newham Stand Up To Racism meeting.”

The rally is also being held to help build support before a demonstration on UN Anti Racism Day on March 16. Additional speakers include Rahime Mahmut, a Uighur Muslim human rights activist.

Demonstrations will be held on the same day in 16 countries including the United States.

The rally starts at 7pm on Friday.