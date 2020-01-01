Search

7/7 London bombings: Mayor of Newham offers condolences to victims’ families

PUBLISHED: 18:07 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:07 07 July 2020

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz. Picture: Rokhsana Fiaz

Rokhsana Fiaz

The mayor has offered her condolences to the family and friends of those who lost their lives in the 7/7 bombings.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz marked 15 years since the terrorist led suicide attacks struck London on the morning of July 7, 2005.

Mayor Fiaz said: “On this day 15 years ago, Newham and London had experienced a complete swing of emotions.

“July 6 2005 will be remembered for the euphoria at being awarded the honour of hosting the 2012 Games. We celebrated at Meridian Square in Stratford, but the following morning we endured the horror of the explosions that hit the capital.

“Today we continue to remember the 52 victims who died, the 700 who were injured, and everyone else who had their lives changed forever by the bombings.

“We offer our sympathy and condolences to everyone who continues to be affected by the atrocity. They are forever in our thoughts, but especially today,” she added.

The mayor explained the victims were from 18 nationalities and that as a community of many faiths, beliefs and cultures, the capital remains united in not allowing the actions of a few to divide people.

“We celebrate our diversity and a common sense of belonging and shared identity where people can turn to each other for support,” she said.

