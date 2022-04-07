Reports of 'potentially vulnerable structures' prompts road closures
Published: 6:49 PM April 7, 2022
Reports of "potentially vulnerable structures" have prompted road closures in Newham.
The council has confirmed in recent hours that Prince Regent Lane is currently closed between Barking Road and Crofton Road.
Surrey Street and Beaumont Road are also shut.
These reports have been made following today's high winds.
The council's post continues: "We are sending contractors to introduce traffic management and diversions until the structures are fully assessed.
"Buses are currently on diversion on the instruction from police."
More to follow.