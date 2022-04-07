Prince Regent Lane is currently closed between Barking Road and Crofton Road, as are Surrey Street and Beaumont Road - Credit: Google Maps

Reports of "potentially vulnerable structures" have prompted road closures in Newham.

The council has confirmed in recent hours that Prince Regent Lane is currently closed between Barking Road and Crofton Road.

Surrey Street and Beaumont Road are also shut.

These reports have been made following today's high winds.

1/2 As a result of high winds Newham Council and the police are co-operating to keep residents safe after potentially vulnerable structures were reported. Prince Regent Lane, E13 is currently closed between Barking Road and Crofton Road as are Surrey Street and Beaumont Road. — Newham London 💙 (@NewhamLondon) April 7, 2022

The council's post continues: "We are sending contractors to introduce traffic management and diversions until the structures are fully assessed.

"Buses are currently on diversion on the instruction from police."

More to follow.