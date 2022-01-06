News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Body pulled from Thames confirmed as missing theatre worker

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 8:10 PM January 6, 2022
River Thames near Embankment in Westminster

Officers from the Met’s Marine Support Unit recovered a man's body from the Thames near Embankment. - Credit: Google

A body pulled from the Thames on Tuesday night has been confirmed as that of missing Stratford theatre worker Harvey Parker. 

Harvey, who works at Theatre Royal Stratford East, had last been seen leaving Heaven Nightclub near Charing Cross Station in Westminster in the early hours of December 17. 

At 11.51pm on Tuesday, January 4, police were alerted by the RNLI to reports of a body in the Thames near Embankment, Westminster.  

Officers from the Met’s Marine Support Unit recovered the body. 

Today (Thursday, 6 January), Inner West London Coroner's Court confirmed the body was Harvey’s; his family have been informed of the development. 

Det Ch Insp Lucy O’Connor, of the Central South Command Unit, said: “We are providing Harvey’s family with all the available information.  

“We are also asking for media to please respect the family’s privacy at this challenging and difficult time.” 

Met officers will compile a report for the coroner. 

The death is being treated as unexplained, according to the Met. 

