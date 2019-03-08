Search

Call for riders to join Bike from Boleyn ride to West Ham's London Stadium

PUBLISHED: 14:00 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:11 26 April 2019

Bike from Boleyn riders during last year's ride. Picture: VERONICA OAKESHOTT

A bike ride aimed at keeping links to West Ham’s old ground alive is due to take place.

Bike from Boleyn aims to make sure that fans still feel connected to the club by hosting community events on match days and organising the mass bike ride to the London Stadium. Pic: RISHI VAJABike from Boleyn aims to make sure that fans still feel connected to the club by hosting community events on match days and organising the mass bike ride to the London Stadium. Pic: RISHI VAJA

Cyclists will take to the route from the Hammers' old Boleyn ground in Upton Park to their new home at the London Stadium on May 4.

Chairman of Bike from Boleyn, Gerard Bailey, said: “West Ham may have made a physical move, but for as long as we have pedal power, the legacy of the Boleyn as our spiritual home will never fade and die.”

East Ham MP Stephen Timms is due to send the riders off at 1pm for the ride which is organised and led by Newham Cyclists.

Previous rides have drawn a number of councillors and MPs.

The organisers said the free ride is ideal for family, friends and neighbours who just want to enjoy and it is open to anyone who can ride a bike. It is also free to hire a bike.

Riders are due to gather at 10.30am at the Bobby Moore statue in Barking Road and set off at 1pm.

For more search Bike from Boleyn on Facebook for more.

