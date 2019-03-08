Beckton hospice hosts summer fair

Richard House staff Kevin Kotey and Samantha Bailey with 'The Queen'. Picture: Richard House Richard House

A Beckton hospice is opening its doors to the community for its summer fair.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Richard House Children's Hospice is hosting the free event, with activities including a circus workshop, face painting and tombolas for both children and adults.

You may also want to watch:

For selfie fans, there is the chance to pose for pictures with children's characters Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol and Hello Kitty, as well as a Stormtrooper and even the Queen herself - or a version of her.

Trish McInerney, HR and volunteering administrator, said: "Staff, volunteers and supporters have really pulled together and this year we have so much on offer for every age on the day.

"Our raffle prizes are amazing, thanks to our generous donors, and include a signed 2018/19 West Ham football, two hotel breaks, vouchers for family trips, river cruises and even dinner at a restaurant in Piccadilly."

The summer fair takes place between 12pm and 4pm on Saturday, July 13.