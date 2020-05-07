Children’s hospice supporting families across east London launches £20k Ramadan appeal

Musa is one of many children with life-limiting or life-threatening illnesses helped by Richard House staff. Picture: Hope Lanek/Richard House Children's Hospice Archant

A hospice is seeking donations to help vulnerable children through its Ramadan fundraising appeal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Richard House launched its Ramadan Appeal to support youngsters who face a daily fight with Covid-19 due to life-limiting or life-threatening illness as Muslims around the world observe the holy month.

The charity serves one of the most diverse communities in the country, with supported families living in Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Newham and Tower Hamlets. This year, the charity’s Ramadan Appeal hopes to raise £20,000 for the most vulnerable children in our community.

Chris Williams, head of community and events at Richard House, said: “Our community is instrumental to our work – without them, we would not be able to provide free care for so many children in need across east London. Those living with a life-limited or life-threatening condition face not only physical complications, but are often subjected to severe isolation.

You may also want to watch:

“By joining our appeal this blessed month, our community can help us reach these children and, through first class care, help them to live the life they deserve.”

Richard House is remaining open to provide vital support to the NHS during the coronavirus crisis. As hospitals focus on Covid-19 patients it will be taking children with long term conditions from hospitals, both to provide more beds in hospitals for the NHS effort and to provide a safer environment for children with long term conditions.

Richard House’s appeal to raise money to fund 250 hours’ worth of care should benefit hundreds of children and their families through vital respite and holistic care throughout the pandemic.

Richard House has welcomed emergency government funding for hospices, but expects the pandemic to have a serious effect on fundraising for longer than first anticipated. This will mean a large gap in income, leading the hospice back to the threat of closure.

Richard House provides palliative care to children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions across London. Its staff look after children and support families, offering residential clinical care, music therapy, end of life care as well as bereavement support.

To donate to the fundraising appeal visit justgiving.com/campaign/RHCH-Ramadan-Appeal-2020