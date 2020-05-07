Search

Advanced search

Children’s hospice supporting families across east London launches £20k Ramadan appeal

PUBLISHED: 07:00 11 May 2020

Musa is one of many children with life-limiting or life-threatening illnesses helped by Richard House staff. Picture: Hope Lanek/Richard House Children's Hospice

Musa is one of many children with life-limiting or life-threatening illnesses helped by Richard House staff. Picture: Hope Lanek/Richard House Children's Hospice

Archant

A hospice is seeking donations to help vulnerable children through its Ramadan fundraising appeal.

Richard House launched its Ramadan Appeal to support youngsters who face a daily fight with Covid-19 due to life-limiting or life-threatening illness as Muslims around the world observe the holy month.

The charity serves one of the most diverse communities in the country, with supported families living in Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Newham and Tower Hamlets. This year, the charity’s Ramadan Appeal hopes to raise £20,000 for the most vulnerable children in our community.

Chris Williams, head of community and events at Richard House, said: “Our community is instrumental to our work – without them, we would not be able to provide free care for so many children in need across east London. Those living with a life-limited or life-threatening condition face not only physical complications, but are often subjected to severe isolation.

You may also want to watch:

“By joining our appeal this blessed month, our community can help us reach these children and, through first class care, help them to live the life they deserve.”

Richard House is remaining open to provide vital support to the NHS during the coronavirus crisis. As hospitals focus on Covid-19 patients it will be taking children with long term conditions from hospitals, both to provide more beds in hospitals for the NHS effort and to provide a safer environment for children with long term conditions.

Richard House’s appeal to raise money to fund 250 hours’ worth of care should benefit hundreds of children and their families through vital respite and holistic care throughout the pandemic.

Richard House has welcomed emergency government funding for hospices, but expects the pandemic to have a serious effect on fundraising for longer than first anticipated. This will mean a large gap in income, leading the hospice back to the threat of closure.

Richard House provides palliative care to children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions across London. Its staff look after children and support families, offering residential clinical care, music therapy, end of life care as well as bereavement support.

To donate to the fundraising appeal visit justgiving.com/campaign/RHCH-Ramadan-Appeal-2020

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: What has changed with Boris Johnson’s slight easing of lockdown?

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Yui Mok/PA.

Newham hit hardest by coronavirus deaths in England and Wales, ONS study shows

Newham has seen the highest death rate due to Covid-19 in England and Wales. Picture: David Copeman

Two more people arrested on suspicion of murdering David Gomoh

David Gomoh died on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Upminster shooting: East Ham man charged with aggravated burglary

A forensics officer at the scene in Kerry Drive, Upminster. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

Pictured: Custom House stabbing victim named locally as 21-year-old Ahmed Jah

The victim has been named locally as Ahmed Jah

Most Read

Coronavirus: What has changed with Boris Johnson’s slight easing of lockdown?

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Yui Mok/PA.

Newham hit hardest by coronavirus deaths in England and Wales, ONS study shows

Newham has seen the highest death rate due to Covid-19 in England and Wales. Picture: David Copeman

Two more people arrested on suspicion of murdering David Gomoh

David Gomoh died on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Upminster shooting: East Ham man charged with aggravated burglary

A forensics officer at the scene in Kerry Drive, Upminster. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

Pictured: Custom House stabbing victim named locally as 21-year-old Ahmed Jah

The victim has been named locally as Ahmed Jah

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Children’s hospice supporting families across east London launches £20k Ramadan appeal

Musa is one of many children with life-limiting or life-threatening illnesses helped by Richard House staff. Picture: Hope Lanek/Richard House Children's Hospice

I was there! West Ham fans share memories of being at Wembley on that historic day

First day cover

Greatest day of my career was winning FA Cup for West Ham says legendary goalkeeper Parkes

West Ham players celebrate winning the FA Cup in 1980 (pic Steve Bacon)

Boxing: Nations with lone Olympic medals

Rio Olympic bronze medalist Croatia's Filip Hrgovic (right) in action against Eric Molina in a WBC International heavyweight championship contest at the Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

Coronavirus: Shops and schools will remain shut until June at the earliest

Prime minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Picture: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire
Drive 24