English National Ballet building wins RIBA London building of the year

Published: 7:00 PM August 26, 2021

English National Ballet's base designed by Glenn Howells Architects has won the RIBA London building of the year. - Credit: Al Crow

Four buildings in or near Newham have scooped awards from the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).

English National Ballet's base near Canning Town, designed by Glenn Howells Architects, has been named the RIBA London building of the year.

The building was designed by Glenn Howells Architects. - Credit: Hufton and Crow

The jury praised the building's "simple and elegant use of materials" which work "well to balance users’ needs for both privacy and to be open to and connected with their surroundings".

In addition, the building is noted for transforming "into a single glowing volume" which has an "enlivening" impact on the space around it at night.

A total of 46 projects across the capital have been awarded RIBA London Awards this year, with a panel of experts also selecting Bobby Moore Academy from a shortlist of 77.

In its report into the secondary, the jury concludes: "This building raises the standard for attention to design detailing for state schools in the UK."

Alfonso Padro, who chairs the regional jury, said of this year’s award winners: "The shortlisted projects were of exceptional quality and generated much debate amongst the expert panellists.

Bobby Moore Academy by Penoyre & Prasad has been named a recipient of a RIBA London Award - Credit: Dennis Gilbert

"The challenges of the past year required the panel to be creative with their deliberations and entailed several meetings to ensure projects were debated thoroughly and fairly.

"This is testament to the judging panel’s commitment to the process and to showcasing the UK’s best talent on a global stage."

The school is in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. - Credit: Dennis Gilbert

Manhattan Loft Gardens - previously The Stratford - in International Way, has also received a gong, winning praise for the way it challenges "the norm" for residential tower blocks.

The design from Skidmore, Owings & Merrill is described by the jury as a "unique" and "welcome" addition to the neighbourhood with its "crinkled" facade responding "dynamically" to the sun's rays.

Manhattan Loft Gardens has been awarded a RIBA London Award. - Credit: Hufton and Crow

A development of townhouses in McGrath Road, Stratford, designed by Peter Barber Architects, is also among the winners with the jury praising it for "setting a new creative benchmark for the future of London’s affordable housing".

This townhouse complex in Stratford has been named a winner too. - Credit: Morley von Sternberg

RIBA London Award winners will now be considered for a RIBA national award due to be announced on September 9.

The jury report states: 'McGrath Road reinterprets well-known housing typologies to generate a novel solution to affordable housing'. - Credit: Morley von Sternberg

A professional body for architects in the UK, RIBA was founded under a charter granted in 1837 to advance architecture.