English National Ballet building wins RIBA London building of the year
- Credit: Al Crow
Four buildings in or near Newham have scooped awards from the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).
English National Ballet's base near Canning Town, designed by Glenn Howells Architects, has been named the RIBA London building of the year.
The jury praised the building's "simple and elegant use of materials" which work "well to balance users’ needs for both privacy and to be open to and connected with their surroundings".
In addition, the building is noted for transforming "into a single glowing volume" which has an "enlivening" impact on the space around it at night.
A total of 46 projects across the capital have been awarded RIBA London Awards this year, with a panel of experts also selecting Bobby Moore Academy from a shortlist of 77.
In its report into the secondary, the jury concludes: "This building raises the standard for attention to design detailing for state schools in the UK."
Alfonso Padro, who chairs the regional jury, said of this year’s award winners: "The shortlisted projects were of exceptional quality and generated much debate amongst the expert panellists.
"The challenges of the past year required the panel to be creative with their deliberations and entailed several meetings to ensure projects were debated thoroughly and fairly.
"This is testament to the judging panel’s commitment to the process and to showcasing the UK’s best talent on a global stage."
Manhattan Loft Gardens - previously The Stratford - in International Way, has also received a gong, winning praise for the way it challenges "the norm" for residential tower blocks.
The design from Skidmore, Owings & Merrill is described by the jury as a "unique" and "welcome" addition to the neighbourhood with its "crinkled" facade responding "dynamically" to the sun's rays.
A development of townhouses in McGrath Road, Stratford, designed by Peter Barber Architects, is also among the winners with the jury praising it for "setting a new creative benchmark for the future of London’s affordable housing".
RIBA London Award winners will now be considered for a RIBA national award due to be announced on September 9.
A professional body for architects in the UK, RIBA was founded under a charter granted in 1837 to advance architecture.