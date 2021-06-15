News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Opinion

Reverend asks: 'Does the passage of time lessen guilt?'

Logo Icon

Rev Ian Monks, St Paul's Church, Woodford Bridge

Published: 11:45 AM June 15, 2021    Updated: 9:24 AM June 16, 2021
File photo dated 06-06-2021 of England's Ollie Robinson. Issue date: Monday June 7, 2021.

England cricketer Ollie Robinson has been suspended from international cricket pending an investigation into historical tweets - Credit: PA Images

The problems an English test cricketer now faces, because of messages posted on the internet years ago, reminded me of one of my university set texts.

The theme of the novel was “verjährung”, which has no simple one-word English translation.

The question it poses is “does the passage of time lessen guilt and also reduce the need for punishment or revenge”? Few, if any of us, would claim to have no regrets about things we did, or failed to do, when we were younger.

When the Pharisees produce a woman caught in the act of adultery for Jesus to condemn, they are disappointed. His response is: "Let he who is without sin cast the first stone." No stone is thrown.

ilr-wk27-ian-monks--2--1

- Credit: Archant

I can still remember the very formidable woman responsible for my training as a language teacher saying: “Don’t be angry with children when they make mistakes, they are telling you what you need to teach them."

You may also want to watch:

What is important is that lessons are learnt, and that a casual, yobbish, couldn’t care less attitude is replaced by thoughtful adult behaviour.

The apostle Peter denied knowledge of Jesus and wept bitterly for his betrayal. Had he died with his Lord, the church would have lost a valuable leader!

Most Read

  1. 1 The Boleyn Tavern in East Ham to welcome back punters after £1.5m restoration
  2. 2 It's been a busy week at Leyton Orient with plenty of signings expected
  3. 3 Richard House Children's Hospice sensory garden equipment stolen
  1. 4 Leyton Orient goalkeeper Vigouroux linked with Lincoln City
  2. 5 Rokhsana Fiaz: 'We all need to be vaccinated so we can beat Covid'
  3. 6 US burger chain Wendy's set to open first London restaurant in Stratford
  4. 7 Rape survivor awarded British Empire Medal for services to community in pandemic
  5. 8 Leyton Orient sign defender Omar Beckles from Crewe Alexandra
  6. 9 Woman dies in fire at Stratford home
  7. 10 Neighbours warned to keep windows and doors shut during Plaistow blaze

St Paul persecuted the church, and after his conversion became a powerful force in spreading the Gospel to Europe.

While regret for past conduct can be the most powerful motivational inducement for an exemplary future life, we cannot retrospectively impose today’s standards on the past.

Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

marcus rashford mural

Education News

School in Stratford unveils mural tribute to Marcus Rashford

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Danny Johnson of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Walsall, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The

Leyton Orient

Orient striker Danny Johnson reportedly set to sign for Mansfield Town

Jacob Ranson

Logo Icon
Francis Charles at the Stratford Centre delivering food parcels

The Queen

Queen's Birthday Honours 2021: Charity founder scoops British Empire Medal

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Rokhsana Fiaz, plunges a spade into the ground to kickstart building work at the Plaistow Hub development

Housing

Building work on 180 homes in Plaistow gets underway

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus