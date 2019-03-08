St John Ambulance teaching CPR skills at Beckton Asda this weekend

St John Ambulance volunteers are coming to Beckton this weekend to teach people life-saving CPR skills.

Fewer than one in ten people survive a heart attack outside of hospital, according to the charity, which added people's chances of double when CPR is given immediately. The rate is even higher when a defibrillator is used.

Charity volunteers will be giving demonstrations at the Beckton Asda in Tollgate Road from 12pm to 4pm on Saturday, October 12.

Sally Bartlett is head of volunteering for London. She said: "It is vital that as many people as possible learn how to deliver CPR and use a defibrillator because of the unpredictable nature of cardiac arrests.

"By ensuring more people have these skills and are not afraid to use them if they find someone who has collapsed and is not breathing, we can hopefully increase the number of people ready to step forward and intervene."

She added people can learn the skills they need to save a life in just an hour.

More information about St John Ambulance's CPR campaign can be found at sja.org.uk/restartaheart.