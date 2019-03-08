Search

Advanced search

St John Ambulance teaching CPR skills at Beckton Asda this weekend

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 October 2019

People practising CPR with St John Ambulance. Picture: St John Ambulance.

People practising CPR with St John Ambulance. Picture: St John Ambulance.

St John Ambulance

St John Ambulance volunteers are coming to Beckton this weekend to teach people life-saving CPR skills.

Fewer than one in ten people survive a heart attack outside of hospital, according to the charity, which added people's chances of double when CPR is given immediately. The rate is even higher when a defibrillator is used.

Charity volunteers will be giving demonstrations at the Beckton Asda in Tollgate Road from 12pm to 4pm on Saturday, October 12.

You may also want to watch:

Sally Bartlett is head of volunteering for London. She said: "It is vital that as many people as possible learn how to deliver CPR and use a defibrillator because of the unpredictable nature of cardiac arrests.

"By ensuring more people have these skills and are not afraid to use them if they find someone who has collapsed and is not breathing, we can hopefully increase the number of people ready to step forward and intervene."

She added people can learn the skills they need to save a life in just an hour.

More information about St John Ambulance's CPR campaign can be found at sja.org.uk/restartaheart.

Most Read

Teenager killed in Stratford double stabbing

A police cordon has been set up after two teenage boys were stabbed in Stratford. One was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Chaos as two women fight in Manor Park

Two women were fighting in the street in Manor Park on October 2. Picture: @OfWudan

Stratford stabbing: Teenager named as young footballer Baptista Adjei

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Newham reveals plans to support rough sleepers in Stratford

A rough sleeper outside H. Samuels in the Stratford Centre. Photo: Hannah Somerville

Most Read

Teenager killed in Stratford double stabbing

A police cordon has been set up after two teenage boys were stabbed in Stratford. One was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Chaos as two women fight in Manor Park

Two women were fighting in the street in Manor Park on October 2. Picture: @OfWudan

Stratford stabbing: Teenager named as young footballer Baptista Adjei

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Newham reveals plans to support rough sleepers in Stratford

A rough sleeper outside H. Samuels in the Stratford Centre. Photo: Hannah Somerville

Latest from the Newham Recorder

St John Ambulance teaching CPR skills at Beckton Asda this weekend

People practising CPR with St John Ambulance. Picture: St John Ambulance.

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Wind and rain in the main

Picture: PA

Opinion: Make love your revolutionary choice

West Ham archdeacon Elwin Cockett says we don't have respond as told to by the media or politicians.

East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) and Crystal Palace's Cheikhou Kouyate. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

O’s coach Embleton insists on the importance of appointing the right man

Leyton Orient coach Ross Embleton hugs attacker James Brophy (Pic: Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists