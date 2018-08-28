Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Have your say on how the council spends its money

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 January 2019

Residents are being invited to have their say on Newham Councils budget in January. Picture: Ken Mears

Residents are being invited to have their say on Newham Councils budget in January. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Forums are being held throughout January for Newham’s residents to have their say on how council money should be spent.

Newham’s People’s Budget Forums will explain how the council is funded, present proposals for the budget in 2019 and 2020, and will explain how residents can take part in future budget decisions.

The forums come as part of the mayor’s pledge to make the council more transparent and open with residents.

Among the budget proposals are a 2.9 per cent rise in council tax, investing £10.6m into children’s services and investing almost £400,000 to carry out free bulky waste collections.

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said: “Over the past six years, the government has drastically reduced the funding that we use to deliver services. In 2019/20 we will need to save at least another £8m lost, and we can expect to have to save more in the years after that.

“What we decide now will provide us with a new and different type of budget. It is set to be truly transformative and would allow us to make some of the most radical changes this council has seen in years. As well as delivering on manifesto promises, what is being proposed is what residents are saying are priorities – it is a people’s budget.”

Forums will take place on January 16 at Beckton Community Centre, January 21 at Newham Town Hall and January 24 at the Old Town Hall in Stratford. For more information, click here.

Most Read

Toddler who went missing after car theft in Manor Park is found safe and well

Toddler snatched in Manor Park car theft ‘may have been given extra clothing by thief’

The car was found abandoned in Hathaway Crescent. Pic: Google

Coffee thrown at men during homophobic attack on rush hour Tube

Police would like to speak to this woman. Picture: BTP

Man, 26, fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

The man was stabbed in Field Road, Forest Gate. Pic: Google

Newham Council calls public meeting as police urged to intervene in repairs division’s shocking overspend

The depot in Bridge Road where the repairs and maintenance service is part-based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man pulled from burning boat wreckage following explosion

The explosion happened moments after the vessel’s engine was started at the Griffin Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Have your say on how the council spends its money

Residents are being invited to have their say on Newham Councils budget in January. Picture: Ken Mears

Alexander impressed with Salford players and the officials at O’s

Salford City's Carl Piergianni heads home the third goal of the game for his team and his second at Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

East London begin the New Year in fine style with derby delight over rivals Barking

Action from East London against Barking in London Three Essex (pic: Martin Dutt)

Marko moody is the main West Ham talking point as the Hammers sneak past Birmingham in FA Cup

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic speaks with manager Manuel Pellegrini as he leaves the pitch during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at London Stadium.

Orient boss positive players will react away to Wrexham

Leyton Orient assistant Ross Embleton (left) and manager Justin Edinburgh (centre) exchange words with the fourth official Damith Bandara with Salford City boss Graham Alexander in close proximity (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists