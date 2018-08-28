Have your say on how the council spends its money

Residents are being invited to have their say on Newham Councils budget in January. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Forums are being held throughout January for Newham’s residents to have their say on how council money should be spent.

Newham’s People’s Budget Forums will explain how the council is funded, present proposals for the budget in 2019 and 2020, and will explain how residents can take part in future budget decisions.

The forums come as part of the mayor’s pledge to make the council more transparent and open with residents.

Among the budget proposals are a 2.9 per cent rise in council tax, investing £10.6m into children’s services and investing almost £400,000 to carry out free bulky waste collections.

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said: “Over the past six years, the government has drastically reduced the funding that we use to deliver services. In 2019/20 we will need to save at least another £8m lost, and we can expect to have to save more in the years after that.

“What we decide now will provide us with a new and different type of budget. It is set to be truly transformative and would allow us to make some of the most radical changes this council has seen in years. As well as delivering on manifesto promises, what is being proposed is what residents are saying are priorities – it is a people’s budget.”

Forums will take place on January 16 at Beckton Community Centre, January 21 at Newham Town Hall and January 24 at the Old Town Hall in Stratford. For more information, click here.