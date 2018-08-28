Newham Council launches borough-wide review of parking

The council is hosting two events for residents to air their views on parking in Newham. Picture: LBBD Archant

Newham Council is launching a review of parking across the whole borough.

In a bid to improve air quality, reduce congestion and make parking fairer for residents, the council is holding two event days for people to have their say.

On each day, there’ll be 85 spaces for members of the public, with 25 reserved for people representing stakeholder groups. The other 60 spaces will be available by registration.

The events will include conversations between motorists, cyclists, businesses, families and community groups, and will seek to find solutions to some of the borough’s parking issues.

Cabinet member for highways and transport, Cllr Zulfiqar Ali, said: “What’s clear is that there are differing perspectives and opinions. That’s why the council is inviting ideas and suggestions on what a fair parking scheme could look like for everyone.

“We want residents to have these conversations with each other in their community, understanding what different people feel is important, discussing the ideas and suggestions that you may have on what fair parking could look like for all of us in Newham.”

The events will take place on January 26 and 31, with registration open from January 7 on Newham Council’s website.