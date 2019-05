Firefighters respond to incident in Stratford

Firefighters are responding to an incident in Stratford after reports of smoke coming from a lift motor.

The call came in at around 5pm and three fire engines and fifteen firefighters have attended the scene.

A spokeswoman for the London Fire Brigade said the building was evacuated before emergency services arrived and there have been no reports of injuries.