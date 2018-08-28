Search

Renewed appeals to find missing mum who disappeared with just her phone and £3 eight months ago

PUBLISHED: 19:00 02 January 2019

Mary Jane Mustafa went missing in Custom House in May. Picture: Family handout

The family of a woman who went missing in May have renewed appeals for information to find her eight months on.

The missing poster for Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Missing People/FacebookThe missing poster for Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Missing People/Facebook

Mary Jane Mustafa, a mum of two from Canning Town, left for a visit to the shops on May 6 with just her phone and £3 in her pocket.

Her cousin, Ayse Hussain, is now renewing calls for anyone with information to come forward.

“She’s missed her own birthday, her daughter’s birthday in summer and now Christmas,” Ayse said.

“I’ve been looking after her kids now and then, and I took her daughter Christmas shopping to keep her distracted. We just say mum has gone to sort herself out and say she’ll be back soon.

“They’ve sort of got on with it now and kept on going. Her daughter has just started secondary school and her son is 19, so they’re not babies.”

Mary Jane, 38, was staying with her mum and two children in Custom House when she went missing. The former teacher was unemployed at the time, and left her bank cards, passport and clothes at home.

“Sometimes she would stay at her friend’s and she might not answer, but it wasn’t usual for her to go out for that long,” Ayse added.

“The police ring my sister now and again, but we can’t blame the police, because there are millions of people who go missing every day.

“If I could give her a message I’d tell her everyone’s missing her, come home.”

About two months ago, Ayse set up a Facebook page, Let’s Find Mary Jane Mustafa, in a bid to raise awareness of her disappearance. She’s had around 10 people get in touch, either sending photos or reporting sightings, but they’re not always successful.

Ayse said: “We have had sightings but we don’t know whether they’re her or not. We have had a few pictures sent to us but it’s always the back of the person, which we can’t give to the police. We’ve had people say they’ve seen her on the train but it’s hard for the police to pinpoint.

“It’s been such an eye-opener. Strangers have been helping, sometimes more than people we know, and random people have been offering to help and put posters up. It’s good, but it’s not enough.”

Anyone with information should contact Missing People confidentially on 116 000, or visit the Facebook page.

