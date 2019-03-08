Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Levi Roots Caribbean Smokehouse restuarant in Stratford closes

PUBLISHED: 15:51 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:51 25 June 2019

Levi Roots opened his restaurant in December 2015. Pic: Lucy Dent

Levi Roots opened his restaurant in December 2015. Pic: Lucy Dent

Lucy Dent

Levi Roots has apologised to customers after announcing his restaurant has closed for good today.

Sharing his apologies on Twitter, Levi said: "Unfortunately I have to announce my restaurant @levismokehouse is closing today!"

Celebrity chef Levi, who shot to fame after appearing on the BBC's Dragons' Den with his Reggae Reggae sauce, added that the most dreadful thing was letting down his "brilliant" team.

You may also want to watch:

"[I] tried my utter most to avoid this but the party is over and all good things come to an end. So sorry to the customers too", he said.

Owner Levi Roots first came to fame through Dragon's Den. Pic: Samphire CommunicationsOwner Levi Roots first came to fame through Dragon's Den. Pic: Samphire Communications

The Levi Roots Caribbean Smokehouse opened in Westfield Stratford City in December 2015. This is the second of Roots's eateries to close down.

The Stratford venue's website has gone offline.

This is the second celebrity chef venue to close at the Newham retail hub after Jamie's Italian stopped serving in May.

Most Read

Firefighters tackle Millennium Mills fire

Firefighters tackle the fire at Millennium Mills. Picture: LFB

Two charged in connection with Stratford murder

Whalebone Lane, running along the north side of Stratford Park. Picture: Google.

Mother-of-two died after medics misdiagnosed sepsis as a muscle strain

Shahida with her husband, Mohammad, and children: Maryam, six, and three-year-old Amaan. Picture: Mohammad Rahman

Stratford story centre offering free entry for Newham residents

A young girl plays at the Discover Children's Story Centre. Picture: Jessica Ziebland

‘Man with a van’ lands couple with a £200 fine for fly-tipping

The council is warning people about using a 'man in a van' to dispose of their waste. Picture: PA

Most Read

Firefighters tackle Millennium Mills fire

Firefighters tackle the fire at Millennium Mills. Picture: LFB

Two charged in connection with Stratford murder

Whalebone Lane, running along the north side of Stratford Park. Picture: Google.

Mother-of-two died after medics misdiagnosed sepsis as a muscle strain

Shahida with her husband, Mohammad, and children: Maryam, six, and three-year-old Amaan. Picture: Mohammad Rahman

Stratford story centre offering free entry for Newham residents

A young girl plays at the Discover Children's Story Centre. Picture: Jessica Ziebland

‘Man with a van’ lands couple with a £200 fine for fly-tipping

The council is warning people about using a 'man in a van' to dispose of their waste. Picture: PA

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Cricket: Essex send Somerset to first defeat

Jamie Porter of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Jamie Overton during Essex CCC vs Somerset CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 25th June 2019

Youngster selected to represent England at Commonwealth Judo Championships

17-year-old David Taylor has been chosen to represent England at the Commonwealth Judo Championships. Picture: Fight For Peace

Cricket: Porter pleased to chip in for Essex

Jamie Porter of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Tom Abell during Essex CCC vs Somerset CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 24th June 2019

Levi Roots Caribbean Smokehouse restuarant in Stratford closes

Levi Roots opened his restaurant in December 2015. Pic: Lucy Dent

Man in critical condition after North Woolwich assault

Police were called to Fernhill Street, North Woolwich in the early hours of the morning. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists