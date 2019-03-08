Levi Roots Caribbean Smokehouse restuarant in Stratford closes

Levi Roots has apologised to customers after announcing his restaurant has closed for good today.

SO SORRY! Unfortunately I have to announce my restaurant @levismokehouse is closing today! most dreadful thing is letting down my brilliant team, tried my utter most to avoid this but the party is over and all good things come to and end. So sorry to the customers too. pic.twitter.com/uyOVIrhYDG — Levi Roots (@levirootsmusic) June 25, 2019

Sharing his apologies on Twitter, Levi said: "Unfortunately I have to announce my restaurant @levismokehouse is closing today!"

Celebrity chef Levi, who shot to fame after appearing on the BBC's Dragons' Den with his Reggae Reggae sauce, added that the most dreadful thing was letting down his "brilliant" team.

"[I] tried my utter most to avoid this but the party is over and all good things come to an end. So sorry to the customers too", he said.

The Levi Roots Caribbean Smokehouse opened in Westfield Stratford City in December 2015. This is the second of Roots's eateries to close down.

The Stratford venue's website has gone offline.

This is the second celebrity chef venue to close at the Newham retail hub after Jamie's Italian stopped serving in May.