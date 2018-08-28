Start button pressed on next stage of £3.7billion Custom House regeneration

Freemasons Road in Custom House is one of the streets earmarked for redevelopment. Picture: SANDRA ROWSE Archant

The council has pressed the start button on the building of up to 900 homes in a £3.7billion regeneration.

Newham Council awarded contracts for the design, planning and building of housing in Custom House at its last Cabinet meeting.

The first phase is due to see work in Freemasons Road, Ethel Road and William Paton Gardens with new homes, shops, community facilities and public spaces north of Custom House DLR station.

The council described 50 per cent of the dwellings as “genuinely affordable” meaning they will be offered at London living rent levels.

Members of the People’s Empowerment Alliance for Custom House (PEACH) helped in the shortlisting for the award of the contracts which went to two separate firms, Adam Khan Architects and Montagu Evans.

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said: “This is the next piece in the story of reviving, revitalising and kick-starting the much-needed regeneration of Custom House.

“I am pleased to say that this process has been very much a demonstration of the new administration’s commitment to involving residents in all aspects of our decision making.

“It is absolutely vital and critical that we press the start button on the much needed regeneration of Custom House and delivers homes that are genuinely affordable for our residents.”

The project was given the green light at a meeting of Newham Council’s cabinet in June 2017.

The council has said that the contract with Adam Khan Architects will provide two, paid, four-week and 10 work experience placements for young people.

The Custom House plans are part of the wider regeneration which includes nearby Canning Town.

More than 2,200 new private and affordable homes with developers already in the are building another 1,200 dwellings.

The council expects 12,000 new homes by the end of the building work.

In July 2016 the council pledged to support businesses in the area affected by the plans saying it would “work towards” making sure existing firms had a right to return to new premises.