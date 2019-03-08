Search

Killer knives will be melted down and made into garden tools in front of hundreds of people

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 May 2019

Metalsmith Mike Turner is turning knives into garden tools, Pic: Darragh Gray

Archant

Killer knives will be melted down and made into garden tools and a sculpture in a public stand against violent crime.

The knives will be turned in a sculpture and garden tools, Pic: Darragh GrayThe knives will be turned in a sculpture and garden tools, Pic: Darragh Gray

The weapons have all been seized in the borough and will be transformed in front of hundreds of people at a special community event in East Ham.

Young people at 'Let's Beat Knives!' will create the pieces with the guidance of an expert metalsmith and two blacksmiths at Bonny Downs Community Association Community Gardens in Wellington Road.

The event has been organised by Red Letter Christians in the UK, a network for Christians, to take a public stand against the knife crime epidemic that is gripping London and other parts of the UK.

Dr Sally Mann is the pastor of Bonny Downs Baptist Church in Vicarage Lane, East Ham, and the spokeswoman for Red Letter Christians in the UK.

She said: "We are sick and tired of seeing so much violence in our local communities. It's life-destroying and it's soul-destroying. It's time for all of us to take a stand.

"We will also amplify the voices of remarkable local people who are doing amazing small things every day to fight for their community and for social justice."

'Let's Beat Knives!' takes place on June 15 at 12.30pm.

For more information visit redletterchristians.org.uk

