Call for stories from BAME women in east London
PUBLISHED: 11:39 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:39 25 March 2019
Eastside Community Heritage
As part of the women’s history month this March, a call has been put out for stories from extraordinary women of colour.
Eastside Community Heritage (ECH) wants to interview black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) women who have worked to make a difference in their local area.
It wants to preserve these women’s stories as they have traditionally been lost, marginalised or omitted from history.
The project, called ‘Trailblazers: Women of Colour Making Change in their Community’, will be shown later this year during black history month.
The ECH became an independent charity in 1997 and is trying to consistently capture the ordinary history of east London.
It does this mainly through oral histories. In its Hidden Histories Archive, there are more than 4,000 oral histories and thousands of photographs and videos.
Stories from Newham, Tower Hamlets and Redbridge are welcome.
If you know a, exceptional woman of colour whose story should be remembered, contact Laura Owen at laura@ech.org.uk or on 020 8553 3116.
You can also find a form at the group’s website, www.hidden-histories.org.