Call for stories from BAME women in east London

Eastside Community Heritage (ECH) wants people to nominate exceptional woman of colour to record their stories for its archive. The ECH records what it was like for normal people in east London, largely through oral histories. Picture: Eastside Community Heritage. Eastside Community Heritage

As part of the women’s history month this March, a call has been put out for stories from extraordinary women of colour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Eastside Community Heritage (ECH) wants to interview black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) women who have worked to make a difference in their local area.

It wants to preserve these women’s stories as they have traditionally been lost, marginalised or omitted from history.

The project, called ‘Trailblazers: Women of Colour Making Change in their Community’, will be shown later this year during black history month.

The ECH became an independent charity in 1997 and is trying to consistently capture the ordinary history of east London.

It does this mainly through oral histories. In its Hidden Histories Archive, there are more than 4,000 oral histories and thousands of photographs and videos.

Stories from Newham, Tower Hamlets and Redbridge are welcome.

If you know a, exceptional woman of colour whose story should be remembered, contact Laura Owen at laura@ech.org.uk or on 020 8553 3116.

You can also find a form at the group’s website, www.hidden-histories.org.