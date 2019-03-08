Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Call for stories from BAME women in east London

PUBLISHED: 11:39 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:39 25 March 2019

Eastside Community Heritage (ECH) wants people to nominate exceptional woman of colour to record their stories for its archive. The ECH records what it was like for normal people in east London, largely through oral histories. Picture: Eastside Community Heritage.

Eastside Community Heritage (ECH) wants people to nominate exceptional woman of colour to record their stories for its archive. The ECH records what it was like for normal people in east London, largely through oral histories. Picture: Eastside Community Heritage.

Eastside Community Heritage

As part of the women’s history month this March, a call has been put out for stories from extraordinary women of colour.

Eastside Community Heritage (ECH) wants to interview black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) women who have worked to make a difference in their local area.

It wants to preserve these women’s stories as they have traditionally been lost, marginalised or omitted from history.

The project, called ‘Trailblazers: Women of Colour Making Change in their Community’, will be shown later this year during black history month.

The ECH became an independent charity in 1997 and is trying to consistently capture the ordinary history of east London.

It does this mainly through oral histories. In its Hidden Histories Archive, there are more than 4,000 oral histories and thousands of photographs and videos.

Stories from Newham, Tower Hamlets and Redbridge are welcome.

If you know a, exceptional woman of colour whose story should be remembered, contact Laura Owen at laura@ech.org.uk or on 020 8553 3116.

You can also find a form at the group’s website, www.hidden-histories.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jailed: Teenage ‘violent’ moped mugger who stole £1,000 from his own care home

L-R: Joshua Scales and James Hicks, both of no fixed address, demanded cash from the deputy manager of a Newham care home where Scales was meant to be staying in May. Picture: MPS

Teen who couldn’t speak English four years ago wins a place at former stage school of Adele and Amy Winehouse

Przemyslaw Glowacki has won a place at the BRIT School. Pic: Tom Barnes.

Guilty: Silvertown dealer who supplied ‘chemsex’ drugs as part of Brazilian gang

Top L-R: Isabella Braga Da Silva, Carlos Edurardio Libardi Da Silva. Bottom L-R: Suellen Miguez, Bernardo Henrique Salles. Picture: MPS

Revealed: How much Newham Council wrote off in housing benefit overpayments

Newham Council wrote off £108,000 of housing benefit overpayments. Pic: PA

RMS: Scandal in repairs division deepens as shock figures reveal “abuse” of bonus scheme

Thousands of repair jobs were carried out at council homes in the borough last year. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Most Read

Jailed: Teenage ‘violent’ moped mugger who stole £1,000 from his own care home

L-R: Joshua Scales and James Hicks, both of no fixed address, demanded cash from the deputy manager of a Newham care home where Scales was meant to be staying in May. Picture: MPS

Teen who couldn’t speak English four years ago wins a place at former stage school of Adele and Amy Winehouse

Przemyslaw Glowacki has won a place at the BRIT School. Pic: Tom Barnes.

Guilty: Silvertown dealer who supplied ‘chemsex’ drugs as part of Brazilian gang

Top L-R: Isabella Braga Da Silva, Carlos Edurardio Libardi Da Silva. Bottom L-R: Suellen Miguez, Bernardo Henrique Salles. Picture: MPS

Revealed: How much Newham Council wrote off in housing benefit overpayments

Newham Council wrote off £108,000 of housing benefit overpayments. Pic: PA

RMS: Scandal in repairs division deepens as shock figures reveal “abuse” of bonus scheme

Thousands of repair jobs were carried out at council homes in the borough last year. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Latest from the Newham Recorder

O’s defender Coulson excited to be heading to Wembley

O's Josh Coulson scores the winning goal and celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)

Okolie wipes out Camacho to boost hopes of world title tilt

Lawrence Okolie celebrates beating Wadi Camacho during their British and Commonwealth Championship bout at the Copper Box Arena, London.

Health campaigners march against ‘hostile environment’ in the NHS

Protestors marching on Whitechapel Road from the East London Mosque. Picture: Luke Acton.

Call for stories from BAME women in east London

Eastside Community Heritage (ECH) wants people to nominate exceptional woman of colour to record their stories for its archive. The ECH records what it was like for normal people in east London, largely through oral histories. Picture: Eastside Community Heritage.

Jailed: Teenage ‘violent’ moped mugger who stole £1,000 from his own care home

L-R: Joshua Scales and James Hicks, both of no fixed address, demanded cash from the deputy manager of a Newham care home where Scales was meant to be staying in May. Picture: MPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists