Search

Advanced search

Ammunition falling from roof of police vehicle revealed as cause of A13 closure

PUBLISHED: 21:54 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 21:54 22 July 2020

Gridlock on the A13 Newham Way as police shut the eastbound carriageway to recover ammunition. Picture: @Gem_Burke

Gridlock on the A13 Newham Way as police shut the eastbound carriageway to recover ammunition. Picture: @Gem_Burke

Archant

The A13 was partially closed for more than 11 hours as officers tried to recover ammunition that had fallen off the top of a police vehicle.

The items had been placed on the roof of an armed response vehicle, but fell into the road as officers drove off to support colleagues on a firearms operation.

Police were called at 10.14am on Wednesday to the eastbound A13, close to Prince Regent Lane, to reports of items on the carriageway.

You may also want to watch:

A “quantity of ammunition and ancillary items” were recovered, a Met Police spokesperson said.

As of 9pm, part of the A13 remained closed while searches continued, though the Met confirmed there was no danger to the public.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and established that the incident was due to “human error”.

The officer concerned has been spoken to and will be subject to an internal learning process, the spokesperson added.

The Met Police apologised for disruption caused to those travelling on the A13 and thanked motorists for their co-operation during the closure.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A13 eastbound closed due to ‘items lost on the carriageway’

Gridlock in Newham Way as police shut the eastbound carriageway due to 'items' on the road. Picture: @Gem_Burke

‘Out of control’: Crowds descend on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for illegal party

About 200 people descended on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Saturday, July 18 for an illegal party which left neighbours furious. Picture: Submitted

Newham Council ‘complacent’ over potential issues on how public money is spent, report finds

The findings of an independent review into financial controls at Newham Council have been published. Picture: Ken Mears

New school for pupils with complex autism spectrum disorder to be opened in Newham

Acting cabinet member for education, Cllr Zulfiqar Ali (left), and Learning in Harmony Trust chief executive officer Gary Wilkie. Picture: Newham Council / Mark Shales

Newham finance chief describes £4m boost to town hall coffers as ‘peanuts’

Cllr Terry Paul told Labour Party colleagues that Newham's £4million share of a £500m pot to help councils tackle coronavirus was 'peanuts'. Picture: LBN

Most Read

A13 eastbound closed due to ‘items lost on the carriageway’

Gridlock in Newham Way as police shut the eastbound carriageway due to 'items' on the road. Picture: @Gem_Burke

‘Out of control’: Crowds descend on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for illegal party

About 200 people descended on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Saturday, July 18 for an illegal party which left neighbours furious. Picture: Submitted

Newham Council ‘complacent’ over potential issues on how public money is spent, report finds

The findings of an independent review into financial controls at Newham Council have been published. Picture: Ken Mears

New school for pupils with complex autism spectrum disorder to be opened in Newham

Acting cabinet member for education, Cllr Zulfiqar Ali (left), and Learning in Harmony Trust chief executive officer Gary Wilkie. Picture: Newham Council / Mark Shales

Newham finance chief describes £4m boost to town hall coffers as ‘peanuts’

Cllr Terry Paul told Labour Party colleagues that Newham's £4million share of a £500m pot to help councils tackle coronavirus was 'peanuts'. Picture: LBN

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham secure safety as Manchester United edge into Champions League

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (2nd right) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring his side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Match preview: Manchester United v West Ham United

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes warms up prior to the FA Cup Semi-Final match at Wembley Stadium, London.

London Lions sign former NBA star DeAndre Liggins and re-sign Lockhart

Andre Lockhart on the ball against Newcastle Eagles (pic Graham Hodges)

Ammunition falling from roof of police vehicle revealed as cause of A13 closure

Gridlock on the A13 Newham Way as police shut the eastbound carriageway to recover ammunition. Picture: @Gem_Burke

Boss Moyes urges Hammers to fight on despite ‘safety’

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek celebrates scoring his side's second goal